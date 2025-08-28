GRA Responds to Alleged Wrongdoing in the Auction of Perishable Goods

The Ghana Revenue Authority’s attention has been drawn to news reports on a press release issued by the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) alleging non-adherence to Customs procedures in the auction of perishable goods at the Ports.

The Authority wishes to clarify the issues as follows:

1. The Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) have provisions on the treatment of perishable and non-perishable goods.

2. Sections 52, 53 and 59 of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891), outline the procedures for handling imported goods, including vehicles that are not entered and cleared within the specified timeframe.

3. In the case of perishable goods, the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) Section 53(3)(a) authorises a Proper Officer to immediately dispose of the goods after 21 days of overstay through public auction.

4. Motor vehicles on the other hand, under Sections 55, 57 and 59 of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) are given special treatment with regard to valuation and clearance within a-60-day period.

5. It is therefore erroneous to indicate that importers have 60 days within which to clear perishable goods. Importers are encouraged to use the pre-arrival clearance plan, a trade facilitation tool to declare and pay the duties liable pending the arrival of the cargo.

6. GRA uses this opportunity to reassure all importers and the general public of its commitment and adherence to the relevant Customs laws and procedure while upholding our values of fairness, integrity, responsiveness, service and teamwork.