GRA Pledges Simpler Tax Regime to Woo Investors

Ghana’s tax authority has pledged a simpler and more predictable tax regime to win investor confidence, telling UK investors in London that it is shifting from collection to partnership.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) made the pledge at the Ghana UK Investment Summit 2026. Technical Advisor to the Commissioner General, Elsie Appau-Klu, said the Authority is repositioning itself from a revenue collector into a partner for private sector growth.

A central pillar is the Modified Taxation Scheme (MTS), which simplifies compliance for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and cuts their paperwork. Appau-Klu called SMEs the backbone of the economy and said supporting them would create jobs and widen the tax base.

“When they grow, government revenue grows sustainably as well,” she said of the country’s small businesses.

To give investors certainty, the GRA is strengthening taxpayer education, accelerating the digitization of tax administration and opening direct channels between officials and firms. Appau-Klu said clearer obligations would let businesses plan and scale without fear of unexpected liabilities.

The remarks build on the Authority’s wider 2026 reform drive. The GRA has set a revenue target of about 225 billion cedis for 2026, roughly 50 billion more than the previous year. It is also applying a unified value added tax (VAT) rate of 15 percent and a 5 percent annual tax credit on qualifying capital spending for up to five years.

Broader reforms include the proposed Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) Bill, meant to replace the 2013 investment law and modernise the climate for investors.

The summit ran at Raffles London on 1 and 2 June under the theme of restoring investor confidence, with President John Dramani Mahama delivering the keynote.