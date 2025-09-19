GRA Launches Ambitious Leadership Training for 4,000 Officers

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched an unprecedented leadership development initiative targeting 4,000 senior officers nationwide, as the tax agency intensifies efforts to achieve its ambitious revenue collection target of 20 percent of gross domestic product by 2027.

The maiden training session commenced on September 15 at the GRA Training Academy in Kpetoe, Volta Region, marking the beginning of what officials describe as the most comprehensive capacity-building program in the authority’s recent history. The week-long program operates under the theme “Training and Development: Building Competencies for Improved Performance.”

The initiative represents a strategic investment in human capital as Ghana’s primary revenue collection agency works toward achieving a 20% tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027, as outlined in GRA’s strategic plan for 2023-2027. This target represents a significant leap from current performance levels, requiring enhanced leadership capabilities across all operational divisions.

Dr. Alexander Adomako, Commissioner for the Support Services Division (SSD), emphasized the transformational nature of the program during the opening ceremony. The initiative will equip officers with comprehensive knowledge spanning Customs, Domestic Tax, and Support Services divisions, ensuring cross-functional competency that strengthens organizational effectiveness.

The programme will be institutionalized as an annual initiative, targeting more than 4,000 officers each year, according to officials who described it as central to GRA’s broader transformation agenda. The training modules encompass leadership development, ethics, customer service excellence, communication skills, organizational values, and operational procedures.

Mr. Augustine Adjei-Sefah, Head of Training and Development, outlined the program’s customer-focused approach, designed to enhance service delivery while maintaining the highest ethical standards. The comprehensive curriculum ensures graduates can confidently address taxpayer concerns across multiple divisions, fostering improved teamwork and operational efficiency.

The timing of this massive training investment coincides with GRA’s impressive recent performance. The authority collected GHC153.5 billion in 2024, exceeding its annual target, while projecting even more ambitious goals for the coming years. GRA forecasts GH¢220 billion in total tax revenues by year-end 2025, representing a 10.6% increase over 2024 collections.

The program addresses a critical need for leadership excellence as Ghana pursues fiscal stability and enhanced domestic revenue mobilization. Recent performance indicators show promising momentum, with tax revenue to GDP estimated at 17.2% in 2023, up from 15.6% in 2022, demonstrating progress toward the 20% target.

GRA’s Training Academy in Kpetoe has established itself as a regional center of excellence for revenue administration training. The facility aims to become a training hub for customs officers and revenue personnel across West Africa, positioning Ghana as a leader in tax administration capacity building within the sub-region.

The opening ceremony attracted senior GRA officials, including Deputy Commissioners, the Training Academy Commandant, coordinators, facilitators, and representatives from traditional authorities in Kpetoe. This broad participation underscores institutional commitment to the program’s success and its integration into GRA’s operational culture.

Beyond technical skill enhancement, the program emphasizes integrity and accountability as fundamental pillars of effective tax administration. Officials stressed that senior officers’ conduct and decision-making directly influence public confidence in Ghana’s revenue system, making leadership development essential for maintaining taxpayer trust.

The initiative forms part of GRA’s comprehensive modernization agenda, which includes plugging revenue leakages, improving compliance rates, and strengthening taxpayer relationships. These efforts support Ghana’s broader economic objectives, including achieving fiscal targets outlined in recent budget presentations.

Government has programmed to increase revenue collection by at least 0.6 percentage points of GDP annually, targeting a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5% of GDP by 2025, making leadership development within GRA crucial for national economic stability.

The program’s impact will extend beyond individual capacity building to institutional transformation, as trained officers return to their respective divisions equipped with enhanced skills and renewed commitment to service excellence. This multiplier effect positions the initiative as a catalyst for sustained organizational improvement.

GRA’s investment in leadership development reflects recognition that achieving ambitious revenue targets requires not just systemic reforms but also human capital excellence. The comprehensive nature of the training program demonstrates the authority’s commitment to building a new generation of tax administration leaders capable of navigating complex fiscal challenges.

The successful implementation of this training initiative will likely influence similar capacity-building efforts across Ghana’s public sector, potentially setting new standards for institutional development in emerging economies. As GRA works toward its 2027 revenue target, this leadership development program represents a foundational investment in the people who will drive that transformation.