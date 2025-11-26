GRA Intercepts Smuggled Goods Worth GH¢3.6 Million in Tema and Aflao Operations

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted smuggled goods valued at GH¢3.6 million during two separate operations at Tema and Aflao, conducted in collaboration with National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, Commissioner General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong explained that the first operation on November 22 uncovered four trucks loaded with diverted goods hidden in a warehouse within the Tema enclave. The vehicles carried more than 9,000 jerry cans of cooking oil that had been falsely declared as transit goods destined for Burkina Faso.

Mr. Sarpong explained that transit goods are exempt from duty payments, which motivated the fraudulent scheme. He noted that tracking devices installed on the trucks had been tampered with, providing clear evidence of a planned diversion into the domestic market. The duties on the seized cooking oil were estimated at GH¢1.9 million.

The Aflao operation intercepted multiple trucks carrying rice, sugar, beverages, tomato paste and clothing that had been misclassified or undervalued, representing a potential duty loss of GH¢1.7 million.

With the goods now under GRA control, Mr. Sarpong stated that proceeds from the sale of confiscated items would be credited directly to state accounts. The truck owners involved will also face surcharges as a deterrent for facilitating the movement of goods without proper duty payment.

The Commissioner General appealed to the public to provide credible intelligence and highlighted the GRA’s Informant Award Scheme, which rewards information leading to tax recovery. Citizens can report smuggling through the toll free line 0800 900 110, with full confidentiality and possible monetary compensation.

Mr. Sarpong warned that smuggling kills businesses, takes away job opportunities and denies the state necessary revenue for national development. He emphasized that the GRA will continue to arrest individuals involved in smuggling activities and actively identify and close multiple illegal entry points used for evading duty payments.

In October 2025, the GRA intercepted ten trucks loaded with 540,000 litres of diesel being diverted for export, with an estimated value of GH¢2.3 million in taxes and levies. Mr. Sarpong disclosed that the perpetrators were penalized and the state realized GH¢4.6 million in tax revenue from the enforcement action.