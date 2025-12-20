GRA Intensifies Tax Enforcement During December Festive Season

The Ghana Revenue Authority has intensified tax compliance enforcement among informal and night market businesses, positioning the festive season as a strategic window to maximize revenue mobilization as tourism and consumer spending surge.

Recent nighttime operations across Accra have seen the GRA inspect bars, lounges, restaurants and pop up vendors operating within the bustling night economy. Several businesses have been sealed or temporarily shut down for failing to register, issue proper tax documentation or honor outstanding tax obligations.

Assistant Commissioner of the GRA Joseph Adjeikwei Annan said the exercise revealed persistent compliance breaches. According to Annan, “Some of the infractions were failing to declare taxes, issuance of computer generated VAT invoices.”

The intensified enforcement coincides with heightened economic activity driven by Christmas celebrations and increased tourist arrivals. International tourist arrivals to Ghana rose to 1,288,804 in 2024, reflecting a 12 percent increase. UN Tourism projects global arrivals to grow by between 3 and 5 percent in 2025.

These trends have direct implications for Ghana’s December economy, which traditionally experiences a surge in spending driven by festive tourism, returning diaspora, nightlife, hospitality, entertainment and retail trade. For many businesses, particularly within the informal and nighttime economy, December represents the most profitable period of the year.

Chief Revenue Officer Alpha Senanu Hossoo noted that many businesses benefiting from the festive boom remain outside effective tax compliance. He said the Authority visited about seven businesses during one evening operation and found about five that were not registered, including nightclubs, pubs, bars, lounges and restaurants.

Among the businesses affected was Cloud 9, located on Osu Oxford Street, which was sealed after repeatedly failing to regularize its tax status despite several invitations from the Authority. Hossoo explained this was the fourth time the GRA had visited the premises.

The GRA insists the festive crackdown is not a one off exercise but part of a broader ongoing compliance strategy. Assistant Commissioner Annan stressed that enforcement remains routine and nationwide, adding that operations would continue until businesses comply voluntarily.

The current enforcement drive forms part of the GRA’s two year Night Market Project, which aims to broaden the tax base by integrating informal and nighttime operators into the formal tax system. The initiative recognizes that significant economic activity occurs after traditional business hours.

While enforcement has drawn mixed public reactions, with some applauding the move as necessary for national revenue mobilization and others questioning its timing during a critical sales period, the Authority maintains that increased profitability must be matched with tax responsibility.

GRA officials argue that allowing businesses to benefit from rising festive and tourism driven demand without fulfilling tax obligations undermines domestic revenue efforts, especially at a time of fiscal pressure. The enforcement drive aims to ensure that higher seasonal profits are matched with timely tax compliance.

The UN Tourism Barometer estimated 1.4 billion tourists traveled internationally in 2024, representing virtual recovery of 99 percent of pre pandemic levels and an 11 percent increase over 2023. Ghana’s tourism recovery, while slower than previous years, continues contributing to December economic activity.

The GRA’s enforcement approach reflects a policy stance that periods of economic expansion must deliver corresponding tax revenues. The festive season’s concentration of consumer spending, tourist arrivals and entertainment activity creates optimal conditions for revenue mobilization through compliance verification.

The Authority’s Night Market Project extends beyond December, targeting year round compliance from businesses operating primarily during evening and nighttime hours. The festive period enforcement serves both immediate revenue goals and broader objectives of formalizing Ghana’s shadow economy.