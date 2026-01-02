GRA Hails New VAT Regime as Revenue Game Changer

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, has indicated that the revenue collection agency began charging the new Value Added Tax (VAT) rate of 20 percent from January 1, 2026, instead of the old rate of 21 percent. According to him, the move is aimed at making VAT payment simple for businesses and service providers as well as boosting the country’s revenue mobilisation.

Speaking to Joy Business, Mr. Sarpong said that based on the many reforms and adjustments made to the tax law in order to simplify payment, it will be a game changer for revenue mobilisation in the short term. He stated that to bring parity to the system, the flat rate has been removed so that everyone consuming will be eligible to pay the standard rate.

Mr. Sarpong emphasized that with a lot of administrative strategies and reforms in the new system, VAT is going to be the game changer as far as revenue generation in the country is concerned. He added that the Authority looks forward to working with businesses to equip taxpayers and ensure understanding of VAT obligations.

The implementation follows the passage and subsequent presidential assent given to the VAT Bill 2025. This development marks a significant overhaul to simplify the country’s tax system, consolidate laws, abolish the COVID 19 levy, and improve compliance through digitisation in revenue administration.

The law also aims for greater fairness and economic growth as the country makes progress to enhance domestic tax mobilisation. The reform forms part of recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce bureaucracies in tax collection.

Speaking to journalists on the new VAT regime, the Commissioner for the Domestic Tax Revenue Division, Dr Martin Kolbil Yamborigya, explained that customers will now be required to pay 20 percent instead of 21.9 percent on goods and services. He noted there will be a lot of benefits for the taxpayer because the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) have been recoupled.

Dr. Yamborigya stated that this will bring down the amount to be paid, meaning some savings will be made by businesses, and the levies have also become input taxes to be claimed at the end of the day. This represents a significant change from the previous structure where businesses could not recover the full amount paid.

Key changes include the unification of the flat rate system, reduction in effective tax rates, allowance for the deduction of GETFund and NHIL as input tax, and improvements in revenue efficiency. The reforms will also include the deployment of digital platforms such as the E VAT system to ensure accurate tax collection.

The acting Commissioner General explained that raising the VAT registration threshold from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000 would remove the tax compliance burden from thousands of micro and small businesses, allowing them to focus on expansion and employment. He said eliminating the cascading effect of VAT, scrapping the one percent COVID levy and making the NHIL and GETFund levies fully claimable as input credits will significantly reduce production costs.

The previous VAT structure consisted of a 15 percent standard rate, 2.5 percent NHIL, 2.5 percent GETFund levy, and one percent COVID 19 Health Recovery Levy, creating an effective rate that reached 21.9 percent. Under the new system, businesses can claim the full 20 percent as input tax, eliminating what was previously a non recoverable portion.

The GRA confirmed plans to fully implement the Fiscal Electronic Device Act (Act 966), mandating approved electronic sales gadgets for all specified businesses. This move targets accurate transaction recording to curb revenue leakage. The implementation of digital platforms is expected to enhance accuracy and transparency in VAT collection.

Speaking at a Post 2026 Budget Forum in Accra, Mr. Sarpong stated that the changes would cut the effective VAT rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent, leaving more income in the hands of consumers and businesses while driving higher consumption and business growth. He emphasized that lower upfront costs for investors, faster customs clearance and improved integrity at the ports will make Ghana more attractive for foreign and domestic investment.

In his New Year message, Mr. Sarpong called for stronger collaboration between the business community and tax authorities, stressing that mutual understanding and cooperation are essential to raising revenue to finance national development. The GRA Commissioner General emphasized the importance of consumers demanding VAT receipts when making purchases as part of efforts to promote compliance.

The reforms are designed to promote fairness, support economic growth, and strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation as Ghana pursues fiscal sustainability. The simplified VAT system aims to make taxation fairer, more transparent, and more predictable, ultimately benefiting businesses, consumers, and the Ghanaian economy.