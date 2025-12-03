GPRTU Urges Drivers and Passengers to Prevent Holiday Accidents

Road safety officials are calling for heightened vigilance as Ghana enters the 2025 festive travel period. Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim Moro, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), emphasized that December tragedies need not be inevitable.

“It is not automatic that December is full of accidents. Most accidents can be avoided,” Moro stated, pointing to responsible driving and strict traffic law compliance as key prevention measures.

Recent statistics underscore the urgency. Ghana recorded 14,135 road crashes in 2023, involving nearly 24,000 vehicles and claiming 2,276 lives while injuring over 15,400 people. During the 2023 festive period specifically, 37 people died in crashes between December 24 and January 1, with 236 accidents reported. The situation worsened in 2024, despite a slight reduction to 13,489 total crashes, fatalities climbed to 2,494.

Moro stressed vehicle maintenance as fundamental to safety, particularly tire condition. “We should also ensure that our tyres are in good condition. It’s one of the most important ways to protect ourselves and our passengers,” he explained.

Observing traffic regulations carries equal weight. “Drivers must follow all road signs and use them responsibly. If we do so, God will protect us from most accidents, as research has shown the importance of adhering to road signs,” Moro advised.

The GPRTU is partnering with the National Road Safety Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to retrain drivers before the holiday rush. Passenger cooperation remains equally critical.

Moro encouraged travelers to address dangerous driving without escalating tensions. “Passengers should speak up when drivers are driving recklessly, but they should do so calmly and respectfully, without insulting the drivers,” he recommended.

The combined approach of proper vehicle maintenance, regulatory compliance, driver retraining, and constructive passenger engagement aims to reverse the troubling fatality trends. With Christmas travel approaching, authorities emphasize that prevention lies within collective reach through consistent responsible behavior.