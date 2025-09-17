GPRTU, Container Owners Strike Over Alleged Sale of CMB Lorry Station

A widespread strike and protest led by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the CMB Container Owners Association has brought commercial transport to a standstill nationwide. The protest is in response to the alleged sale of the vital CMB Lorry Station in Accra to a private businessman, a traditional Leader named Daasebre Dr Asumadu Nyarko Appiah, Chief of Akyem Wenchi in the Eastern Region.

​Livelihoods on the Line

​The striking associations claim that the takeover would severely impact their livelihoods. For many, the CMB Lorry Station is their main source of income, providing for their families and enabling them to pay for their children’s education.

​A visit by reporters to the CMB station showed a scene of inactivity, with all vehicles parked and no movement of passengers or goods. The strike has extended its reach nationwide, with a ripple effect on at least 26 other stations that operate routes to Accra CMB. These stations have also grounded their vehicles and closed their shops in solidarity.

​Petition Delivered to Jubilee House

​The protest was spearheaded by members of GPRTU and CMB Container Owners Association with Abass Imoro, the PRO of the GPRTU, leading a procession to the Jubilee House to present a petition to President John Dramani Mahama. The petition seeks the President’s intervention in the land dispute, highlighting conflicting claims over the property. According to the petition, the Container Owners Association acquired the land in 1996, while the GPRTU claims ownership dating back to 1985.

​Presidential Staffer, Bridget Otoo, received the petition and commended the groups for their peaceful demonstration. She assured them that the document would be promptly forwarded to President Mahama for his attention.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is appealing to the government to intervene in a long-standing land dispute concerning the CMB Lorry Park in Accra. The union’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Abass Ibrahim Moro, made the appeal during an interview granted after he led a procession of members from the Liberation Centre to the Jubilee House to present a petition to President John Dramani Mahama.

​Alhaji Moro explained that the walk to the seat of government was a direct result of ongoing challenges at the CMB Lorry Park, which he described as a vital transport hub serving nearly all regions of Ghana.

​”It’s all about the CMB Lorry Park. It’s been there for ages,” he stated. “We’ve been serving almost all the regions, but for some time now, people from the Ghana Railways Authority have been coming with documents claiming portions of the land. With police support, they drive us away from those areas. Gradually, we are losing the entire lorry park, which is why we have to petition the President to rescue the remaining portion.”

​When asked about the ownership of the land, Alhaji Moro clarified that the parcel belongs to the government and is held under the custody of the Ghana Railways Authority. He added that the authorities, supported by security services, have been using their position to gradually evict the union’s members.

​Alhaji Moro said the union has not given the government an ultimatum to act on the petition, emphasizing that their approach is based on dialogue and peaceful negotiation.

​”We believe in dialogue. That is what we have started by presenting the petition to the President of the Republic,” he said.

​In a message to the union’s members who may be feeling agitated, Alhaji Moro urged them to remain calm. “We urge them to remain calm. Nobody should fight anybody. That is what we have started. We’ve spoken to them, and we believe in dialogue.”

Speaking on behalf of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Container Owners Association, Daina Nyankopah Daniels, a co-convener of a protest march to the Jubilee House,

asserted the GPRTU’s long-standing occupancy of the land, stating, “We have been working on this land since 1985.”

She decried the constant threat of eviction faced by members, particularly the market women who are forced to operate on the streets. “Healthwise, it is not good for them,” Dennis stated, highlighting the plight of vulnerable traders. “Some of them have five children; their husbands have died. They don’t have money for accommodation of even GH¢500 a month.”

The co-convener of the protest who is

also the CEO of Peacewatch Ghana directly accused Daasebre Dr. Asumasu Nyarko Appiah of being the source of the threats, alleging he frequently arrives with a man named Moses and “hooligans and landguards” to intimidate them. She dismissed his claims of personal friendship with the former president as a intimidation tactic.

“We are all voters who brought the NDC to power,” she declared. “We are telling him that CMB does not belong to him, and as such, we don’t want to see him on the said land again. Today is the last day.”

The petition calls for an immediate end to the harassment and for the former president to ensure the rightful occupants can trade without fear. The group’s message was clear: “Enough is enough.”

By Kingsley Asiedu