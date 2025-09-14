GPL Season Kicks Off with Champions’ Narrow Win

The Ghana Premier League burst back to life with opening weekend drama as defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars survived a stern test while Asante Kotoko broke a stubborn away curse to signal their title intentions.

Hearts of Oak’s opening day frustrations continued at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, where they were held to a goalless draw by Premier League debutants Hohoe United. Despite dominating possession against the newly promoted side, the Phobians failed to find the breakthrough that has eluded them in recent season openers.

The biggest statement came on Saturday when Asante Kotoko secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park. Albert Amoah’s decisive strike not only delivered three points but ended Kotoko’s notorious 15-year winless run at the venue, marking a psychological breakthrough for the Porcupine Warriors under new coach Karim Zito.

Defending champions Gold Stars faced their first real test at Dun’s Park, where they needed a comeback to defeat Bechem United 2-1. Star forward Kumi Attah emerged as the hero with a brace that canceled out Darlvin Yeboah’s opener, ensuring the champions began their title defense with maximum points despite an unconvincing performance.

Sunday’s fixtures provided mixed entertainment across the country. At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, Basake Holy Stars and returning Eleven Wonders played out a tactical 0-0 stalemate, while Vision FC showed remarkable resilience to hold FC Samartex to a goalless draw in Tema despite playing most of the match with ten men.

Heart of Lions provided one of the weekend’s standout performances, defeating Dreams FC 1-0 in Kpando through Ebenezer Abban’s first-half strike. The victory marked an impressive start for the Lions, who appear determined to improve on last season’s struggles.

Former champions Medeama SC demonstrated their title credentials with a commanding 2-0 victory over Young Apostles. Goals from Emmanuel Owusu and Paul Yeboah showcased the depth and quality that could make Medeama serious title contenders once again.

Karela United maintained their remarkable home record against Aduana FC, securing a 1-0 victory through Malik Abubakar’s strike. The win extended Karela’s extraordinary streak of never losing a home league match to the Fire Boys, underlining their fortress-like qualities at home.

The weekend’s most dramatic encounter unfolded at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, where Nations FC orchestrated a stunning comeback against newly promoted Swedru All Blacks. After falling behind to Kweku Baffoe’s opener, Nations responded through Samuel Tetteh before Emmanuel Annor’s late winner completed a thrilling 2-1 victory.

The opening weekend results suggest a competitive campaign ahead. Gold Stars survived their first examination but showed vulnerability that rivals will note. Kotoko’s breakthrough at Berekum could prove pivotal for their confidence, while Hearts of Oak’s continued struggles in season openers raise questions about their title ambitions.

For the promoted sides, Hohoe United earned respect with their brave performance against Hearts, while Swedru All Blacks showed character despite defeat. The early signs suggest both newcomers will compete fiercely to establish themselves in the top flight.

Medeama’s impressive away victory positions them as early title favorites alongside the defending champions, while Karela’s home dominance continues to make them dangerous opponents. The tactical battles and individual brilliance on display promise an enthralling season ahead.

As the dust settles on Matchday 1, the foundations have been laid for what promises to be one of the most competitive GPL campaigns in recent memory. With established powers showing mixed form and ambitious challengers making early statements, the 2025/26 season appears perfectly poised for a thrilling title race.

Complete Matchday 1 Results: