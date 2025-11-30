GPHA’s Dr. Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako Named 2025 Public Sector PR Leader of the Year–Maritime

Dr. Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako, General Manager of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has been honoured as the 2025 Marketing World Awards (MWA) Public Sector PR Leader of the Year – Maritime.

The recognition was announced at the 14th edition of the Marketing World Awards, a prestigious pan-African celebration of brands and individuals promoting excellence in marketing and strategic communications across the continent. This year’s ceremony took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Thursday, November 27.

According to the citation accompanying the award, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako was celebrated for his exemplary leadership in shaping a positive public image for the Authority, while advancing transparent, timely and stakeholder-focused communication within the maritime industry. His professional influence, the organisers noted, has strengthened public trust in Ghana’s port sector and enhanced the visibility of GPHA’s strategic initiatives.

Over the years, Dr Antwi-Boasiako has been one of the foremost public affairs practitioners positively highlighting and positioning some of the nation’s critical public sector organizations and the role they play as well as enhancing brand image.

Before assuming the GM Markting and Corporate Affairs role at GPHA, He was the Public Affairs Manager for Tema Oil Refinery(TOR) for a number of years and later joined GPHA as the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at its Takoradi Port.

Together with the GPHA Marketing and Corporate Affairs team, Dr Antwi-Boasiako’s efforts at telling the GPHA story in sustainable community development led to the Organization winning the ‘IAPH sustainability award in community building’ at the International Port’s and Harbours (IAPH) conference in Japan this year.

Among other awards he’s received in the past are the Ghana Journalists Association, Ashanti Regional branch Media Excellence Award in 2023, and the CENBA Africa ‘Outstanding industry leader’ award in that same year.