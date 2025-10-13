GPHA Emerges Global Winner In Community Building at 2025 IAPH Sustainability Awards

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has been adjudged the overall winner of the 2025 International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Sustainability Awards, Community Building category, for its outstanding contribution to sustainable port-community development.

This category received over 100 entries worldwide, shortlisted to 18 finalists, with GPHA emerging as the ultimate winner.

The award panel was constituted by 15 expert jurors who did diligence in evaluating the entries.

The prestigious award recognizes GPHA’s exceptional community-building project, which has demonstrated lasting social impact, inclusivity and shared value creation between the ports and surrounding communities.

The IAPH Sustainability Awards celebrate the highest quality port sustainability initiatives from across the globe under the World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP), a platform that promotes ports as proactive agents of sustainable change within the maritime industry.

In announcing the winners for the 2025 edition, the IAPH commended GPHA for its comprehensive approach to community engagement, which integrates environmental stewardship, social investment and collaborative development.

The Board Chairman of GPHA, the Hon. Johnson Aseidu Nketiah led the GPHA team to receive the award.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Authority, the Director-General of GPHA, Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono expressed appreciation to the IAPH for the recognition and dedicated the award to the hardworking staff of the Authority and its partner communities.

He said the award signifies GPHA’s resilience and shared purpose with the community that it serves.

This achievement, Brigadier General Tanye- Kulono noted, will propel the Port Authority to continue to serve its clients and stakeholders with the professionalism that they deserve.

President of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) and CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority, Jens Meier, lauded the remarkable progress of the global port community in advancing sustainable development.

He noted that since its inception in 2018, the World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP) has evolved into a powerful global platform showcasing over 516 innovative sustainability projects from 195 ports across 71 countries.