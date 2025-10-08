Goya by Yango launches exclusive collaboration with Kente Gentlemen in Côte d’Ivoire.

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 8 October 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Goya by Yango, the premium ride-hailing option designed to elevate the everyday ride experience in Abidjan and integrated within the Yango SuperApp, is proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with Kente Gentlemen, a premium fashion brand celebrating Ivorian craftsmanship. This partnership brings the artistry of local design into every Goya ride, combining comfort, elegance, and cultural sophistication.

Since August 2025, Goya by Yango partner’s drivers have been wearing specially designed custom polos crafted by Kente Gentlemen, made from locally sourced, high-quality fabrics. This initiative highlights Goya’s commitment to cultural elegance, attention to detail, and the refinement of every aspect of the premium experience.

Founded in 2017 and based in Abidjan, Kente Gentlemen is a young, opulent brand committed to ethical production and consumption. At the heart of its creations lies the iconic Kente fabric, a symbol of heritage and identity across West Africa, which serves as both inspiration and foundation for the brand’s designs. For this collaboration, Kente Gentlemen drew from Goya by Yango’s brand palette, blending its refined color codes with locally sourced, great quality materials. Each polo is meticulously handmade, combining traditional African tailoring techniques, resulting in garments that embody cultural richness and modern elegance.

This collaboration represents a natural synergy between two brands united by a shared vision: elevating everyday experiences through design, precision, and purpose. By merging Goya’s premium mobility with Kente Gentlemen’s timeless style, every ride becomes more than just transportation – it becomes an expression of culture and refinement.

This collaboration underscores Goya by Yango’s commitment to combining premium mobility with cultural sophistication. Every partner’s driver undergoes an 8-step verification process and training aligned with premium hotel hospitality standards, ensuring that each journey is conducted with professionalism, discretion, and attention to detail. Rated 4.75 stars or higher, Goya chauffeurs provide a consistently refined and comfortable ride, allowing users to enjoy a seamless travel experience enriched with style and heritage.

