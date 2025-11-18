Governor Asiama Calls for National Effort to Protect Cedi Stability

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has urged all Ghanaians to view currency protection as a shared responsibility, warning that holding dollars in anticipation of renewed depreciation may prove unwise under current market conditions.

Addressing attendees at the Cedi@60 International Currency Conference in Accra on Tuesday, Dr Asiama emphasized that protecting the cedi requires collective action from every segment of society, from policymakers to market vendors. President John Dramani Mahama, senior government officials, and industry leaders attended the conference commemorating six decades since Ghana introduced its national currency.

The Governor stressed that cedi stability depends on both sound macroeconomic policies and everyday confidence demonstrated by citizens, from schoolchildren learning basic arithmetic to traders conducting business. He characterized the currency as fundamental to Ghana’s economic sovereignty, requiring strong stewardship alongside public trust.

Dr Asiama dismissed speculation about returning to previous patterns of cedi weakness, stating market dynamics have fundamentally shifted alongside the policy environment. He cautioned those hoarding foreign currency that current economic fundamentals, including declining inflation, rising reserves, tightening fiscal policy, and steady real sector growth, support continued currency strength.

The Governor explained that modern currency management now intersects multiple disciplines including technology, security, payments, design, and global finance, making coordination across sectors more critical than ever. He noted younger Ghanaians expect instant digital interactions and transparency, necessitating preparation for coexistence between physical cash and digital payments.

Global financial shifts encompassing digital payments, central bank digital currencies, tokenized assets, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical changes are reshaping how people save and trade, introducing vulnerabilities that demand institutional coordination. The central bank continues developing the electronic cedi (e-cedi) project while modernizing payment systems to ensure security and interoperability.

However, Dr Asiama also addressed persistent challenges within Ghana’s banking sector. Speaking through remarks read at the 29th National Banking and Ethics Conference organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers, he characterized ethics as a strategic investment rather than merely a cost, serving as the foundation for trust, innovation, and resilience.

The Governor expressed concern about unethical practices remaining widespread across financial institutions, citing BoG’s 2024 Fraud Report which revealed staff involvement in fraudulent activities jumped 33 percent, with 365 employees implicated compared to 274 in 2023. Cash theft and suppression accounted for 75 percent of internal fraud cases, with 274 staff directly involved in concealing or unlawfully appropriating funds.

Despite the severity of offenses, only 155 staff representing 43 percent of those implicated faced dismissal, with protracted legal processes discouraging institutions from pursuing comprehensive disciplinary action. Total fraud cases reached 16,733 in 2024, up five percent from the previous year, with losses hitting approximately 99 million cedis representing a 13 percent increase.

The most dramatic increase occurred in forgery and document manipulation, where values at risk ballooned to 53.5 million cedis, nearly eight times the 6.9 million cedis recorded in 2023. Identity theft losses surged from 600,000 cedis to 5.7 million cedis, attributed to weak verification processes using Ghana Cards.

The central bank recovered only three million cedis, representing four percent of total amounts at risk, highlighting enforcement and recovery challenges. Dr Asiama called for tightened recruitment screening, enhanced professional training, and diligent prosecution of offenders to deter future breaches.

He emphasized that customers and investors choose institutions demonstrating ethical conduct, transparency, and sustainability, making trust the financial sector’s most valuable asset essential for long term competitiveness. The Governor urged financial institutions to establish zero tolerance cultures toward internal fraud while strengthening collaboration between regulators and law enforcement.

The Cedi@60 conference, themed Sovereignty, Stability, and Economic Resilience, runs through November 20 at the Accra International Conference Centre. The four day gathering brings together over 600 participants from central banks, financial institutions, government agencies, and fintech sectors across Africa to discuss currency legacy, digital transformation, and monetary policy coordination.