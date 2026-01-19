Government’s Silence on Public Transport Crises Is an Act of Neglect

Adu Koranteng Writes

Ghana’s public transport system is collapsing in plain sight, and government’s continued silence and inaction amount to nothing short of neglect.

Every working day, thousands of Ghanaians are humiliated by a system that no longer works. Long queues at lorry stations at dawn, endless waiting by the roadside, and stranded commuters during evening rush hours have become a cruel routine. Workers arrive late, productivity suffers, and families return home exhausted and frustrated. This is not inconvenience—it is hardship imposed by state failure.

Yet, those entrusted with responsibility appear unmoved.

Credible reports indicate that nearly 80 percent of Metro Mass Transit buses are broken down, while the few still operating are in deplorable condition. A public transport system this crippled cannot serve a growing urban population. It is a disaster waiting to explode.

What makes the situation infuriating is the absence of leadership. Where is the Minister for Transport? Where is the urgency from government? Instead of confronting the crisis head-on, officials resort to the tired and cowardly tactic of blaming previous administrations. Blame does not move buses. Excuses do not transport workers. Leadership does.

Public transport is the backbone of urban life. When it fails, the cost of living rises, informal transport operators exploit commuters, and national productivity declines. Government’s failure to act decisively is punishing the very people it exists to serve.

This crisis now demands emergency intervention. Government must immediately inject buses into the system, rehabilitate grounded fleets, and present a clear, time-bound recovery plan. Anything short of this is an admission of incompetence.

Ghanaians deserve dignity, not daily struggle. They deserve solutions, not silence. Government must stop watching the collapse, stop shifting blame, and act now.

History will not forgive indifference