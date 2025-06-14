Government’s Handling of Nurses’ Strike a “Complete Failure” – Political Scientist

University of Ghana political analyst Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato has sharply criticized Health Minister Kwabina Mintah Akandoh and Labour Minister Rashid Pelpuo for their “amateurish” management of the recent nationwide nurses’ strike.

The comments come as Ghana’s healthcare system recovers from the 12-day industrial action that paralyzed medical services across public facilities.

“Both ministers failed their first major test in crisis management,” Dr. Zaato declared on TV3’s Key Points program, condemning as particularly insensitive the Health Minister’s appeal for retired nurses to volunteer during the strike. The political scientist argued this stopgap measure exposed the government’s lack of substantive engagement with the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association’s demands.

The strike, which ended June 14 after parliamentary intervention, highlighted systemic tensions in Ghana’s health sector. Analysts note the walkout marked the fourth major healthcare labor dispute this year, reflecting deteriorating trust between medical professionals and policymakers.

While services have resumed, observers warn the underlying issues regarding working conditions and compensation remain unresolved. The episode has renewed calls for comprehensive health sector reforms to prevent recurrent disruptions in Ghana’s overburdened public health system.