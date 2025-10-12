Government’s Galamsey Fight Lacks Real Commitment Says UTAG Leader

The University Teachers Association of Ghana has accused President John Mahama’s administration of treating the galamsey crisis as a public relations exercise rather than the environmental emergency it represents, with little meaningful enforcement despite escalating destruction of rivers and forests.

Ebenezer Teye Amanor-Lartey, UTAG’s National Vice President, delivered the harsh assessment during an appearance on Asaase Radio’s The Forum on Saturday, questioning how seriously government takes illegal mining when water treatment plants shut down and taps in cities like Winneba run brown with contaminated water.

“When there is an attempt to make it a show, it tells me they have failed already,” Amanor-Lartey stated, pointing to what he described as the absence of visible consequences for those driving the illegal mining economy. His fundamental question cut through official rhetoric: How many people have actually been arrested and jailed for galamsey activities?

The UTAG leader called for an outright ban on surface mining, the practice where miners remove topsoil and vegetation to access ore near the surface. That method has proven particularly devastating to Ghana’s water bodies and agricultural land, creating contamination that spreads far beyond mining sites themselves.

“In some countries, surface mining is banned because it destroys water bodies,” Amanor-Lartey explained, arguing that Ghana should require serious investment in underground mining techniques that minimize environmental damage. “If you want to do proper mining, make serious investment. We should not be toying with this issue.”

His comments reflect growing frustration among environmental advocates who’ve watched successive governments announce anti-galamsey initiatives that generate headlines but produce limited lasting impact. The pattern has become familiar: military deployments, equipment seizures, promises of arrests, followed by gradual return to business as usual as enforcement attention shifts elsewhere.

UTAG’s institutional position on galamsey has occasionally drawn criticism from those who view the association’s environmental advocacy as politically motivated. Amanor-Lartey rejected that characterization, insisting UTAG’s concerns stem from observable ecological destruction rather than partisan calculations.

“We are not quiet,” he said, responding to suggestions that the group reserves its strongest criticism for certain administrations. “Our forests are being destroyed, and people are mining by the roadside. We think that more ought to be done. This is an emergency situation.”

That emergency extends beyond abstract environmental concerns into immediate public health impacts. Ghana’s major rivers, including the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra, show heavy metal contamination from mining runoff. Water treatment facilities struggle to process the polluted water, and in some communities, residents have effectively lost access to safe drinking water from municipal systems.

The roadside mining that Amanor-Lartey referenced represents perhaps the most visible evidence of enforcement failure. When illegal miners operate openly beside major roads without apparent fear of consequences, it signals either insufficient enforcement capacity or lack of political will to deploy available resources against violators.

UTAG met recently with the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to discuss the galamsey crisis, but Amanor-Lartey came away unconvinced that government plans differ meaningfully from previous failed approaches. “What he told us was going to be done was the same thing the previous government had promised,” the lecturer said, describing a meeting where officials presented familiar reassurances without concrete new strategies.

“They keep giving us reports we already know. We think there is more room for improvement,” he added, suggesting that government responses focus on documenting problems rather than solving them. The implication is that officials use data collection and assessment exercises as substitutes for enforcement action.

His call to revoke licenses of small-scale miners who flout environmental regulations addresses a specific enforcement gap. Ghana’s mining regulatory framework includes provisions for license suspension and revocation, but authorities rarely deploy these tools even when violations are documented. Companies and individuals continue operating despite repeated infractions, creating perception that regulations carry no real consequences.

The surface mining ban proposal would represent a dramatic policy shift. While underground mining requires significantly more capital investment and technical expertise, it causes less immediate environmental damage to surface water and vegetation. Countries including parts of Canada, Germany, and several US states have implemented surface mining bans or severe restrictions in ecologically sensitive areas.

Whether Ghana possesses the political will to implement such restrictions remains highly questionable. Surface mining operations, both legal and illegal, involve powerful economic interests and provide income for thousands of people across mining communities. Any ban would face intense resistance from miners, equipment suppliers, gold dealers, and the various intermediaries who profit from the industry.

Amanor-Lartey acknowledged the scale of the challenge while insisting that difficulty doesn’t justify inaction. “If the government is able to arrest a few people, it is a drop in the ocean. The major problems have to be tackled,” he said, arguing that occasional enforcement actions against low-level operators accomplish nothing while larger networks continue operating.

His assessment aligns with concerns raised by other observers, including security analyst Prof. Kwesi Aning, who recently argued that Ghana focuses on “small boys and small girls” while ignoring the financial kingpins who actually control galamsey operations. That critique suggests systemic problems extend beyond enforcement capacity into political calculations about who can safely be targeted.

The contaminated food and water that Amanor-Lartey mentioned represents the crisis moving beyond environmental abstraction into direct public health threat. Mercury and other heavy metals accumulate in fish populations and agricultural products grown near contaminated water sources. Long-term health impacts from this exposure include neurological damage, kidney disease, and increased cancer risk.

Ghana’s status as a major gold producer complicates efforts to restrict mining. The sector contributes significantly to government revenue, foreign exchange earnings, and employment. Mining companies wield considerable political influence, and distinguishing between legitimate operations facing environmental challenges and outright illegal activities isn’t always straightforward.

Yet the current trajectory appears unsustainable. Water bodies destroyed by galamsey won’t recover naturally within any timeframe relevant to current generations. Forest ecosystems degraded by surface mining require decades to restore even with active intervention. The agricultural land poisoned by mining chemicals may remain unusable indefinitely.

UTAG’s decision to speak publicly and forcefully about these issues reflects recognition that academic institutions have both obligation and credibility to address environmental crises that politicians may find inconvenient. Whether that advocacy translates into policy changes depends on factors well beyond UTAG’s control.

For now, Amanor-Lartey’s message is clear: the Mahama administration’s anti-galamsey efforts amount to performance rather than substantive action, and Ghana faces environmental emergency that requires urgent, comprehensive response including consideration of surface mining bans. Whether government proves him wrong through meaningful enforcement remains to be seen.