Governments Block US$1.2 Billion in Airline Revenue Repatriation

Governments worldwide prevented airlines from repatriating 1.2 billion dollars in revenue as of October 2025, with Africa and the Middle East accounting for 93 percent of trapped funds, the International Air Transport Association reported on December 10.

The blocked amount represents a marginal 100 million dollar improvement from April 2025 levels, with restrictions preventing carriers from accessing revenues in US dollars from ticket sales, cargo operations and other activities. Ten countries are responsible for 89 percent of total blocked funds amounting to 1.08 billion dollars.

Algeria leads all nations with 307 million dollars in blocked airline funds following introduction of new Ministry of Trade approval requirements that add to existing documentation burdens. The XAF currency zone comprising Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon holds 179 million dollars, while Lebanon accounts for 138 million dollars in trapped airline revenue.

Willie Walsh, IATA Director General, emphasized airlines require reliable access to revenues in US dollars to maintain operations, pay obligations and sustain air connectivity. According to Walsh, governments committed to unfettered fund repatriation through bilateral air service agreements, making efficient processing essential even during foreign exchange shortages.

Mozambique prevents repatriation of 91 million dollars in airline funds, followed by Angola with 81 million dollars, Eritrea holding 78 million dollars, and Zimbabwe blocking 67 million dollars. Ethiopia and Pakistan each restrict 54 million dollars while Bangladesh accounts for 32 million dollars in trapped carrier revenue.

The Africa and Middle East region encompasses 26 countries with blocked funds totaling 1.12 billion dollars as of October 2025. Government restrictions include burdensome approval procedures, processing delays, foreign exchange shortages and limitations imposed by central banks on currency conversion and transfers.

Airlines depend on dollar denominated revenue repatriation to cover significant costs including aircraft leases, fuel purchases, maintenance contracts and international service obligations. Industry operating margins remain thin, making timely access to earned revenues critical for financial sustainability and continued route operations.

Political and economic instability drive currency restrictions across affected regions, though IATA argues long term economic benefits and employment creation outweigh short term financial considerations. Air connectivity provides economic catalyst effects by linking national economies to global commerce and tourism flows.

The XAF zone has reduced blocked funds slightly from 191 million dollars reported in April 2025, though airlines continue facing repatriation challenges despite submitting required documentation. IATA calls for the Bank of Central African States to streamline its three step validation process and improve clearance times to address remaining backlogs.

Bilateral air service agreements and international treaty obligations guarantee airlines the right to convert and remit revenues without restriction. Government compliance with these commitments enables carriers to maintain scheduled services, invest in route networks and support economic development through air transport connectivity.

IATA launched a dedicated web page tracking blocked funds quarterly to provide transparency on the issue, offering background information and highlighting developments across affected countries. The association represents approximately 360 airlines comprising over 80 percent of global air traffic.

Currency repatriation restrictions force airlines to reduce service frequencies, suspend routes or withdraw from markets entirely when trapped funds exceed sustainable levels. The restrictions particularly affect carriers serving markets with limited foreign exchange availability or government controls on hard currency allocations.