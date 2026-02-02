Governments Adapting to New Geopolitical Reality, Deloitte Reports

Governments worldwide are adjusting fiscal and structural policies in response to a transformed geopolitical landscape shaped by elections, trade disruptions and policy changes in 2025, according to professional services firm Deloitte.

Elections around the world drove notable policy changes that altered trajectories of inflation, borrowing costs, currency values, and trade and capital flows in 2025, Deloitte stated in its latest global economic outlook for 2026. The firm had anticipated these developments in its previous assessment.

One significant development was that the United States raised significant barriers to trade, disrupting supply chains and creating financial market volatility, the report noted. Since implementing restrictive measures, the United States has subsequently struck trade deals with numerous countries, reinstating some predictability in trading relationships, albeit at higher costs.

The restrictive United States trade policy has pushed other countries closer together, with numerous trade deals being concluded among non-United States nations, according to the report. Deloitte expects the effects of these global policy shifts to become more visible in 2026 as governments adapt their fiscal and structural plans accordingly.

The Canadian economy is projected to continue facing challenges in 2026, although supportive monetary and fiscal policy will alleviate some stress, Deloitte stated. Growth is expected to firm modestly following subdued performance in 2025, with the evolving geopolitical landscape likely influencing how the economy transitions in the year ahead.

The government has introduced policy changes aimed at catalyzing business investment, while financial conditions are assumed to remain supportive, with the Bank of Canada expected to hold the policy rate steady throughout the year. The key challenge will be recovering business confidence, which dropped in 2025 amid growing concerns about trading relationships with the United States.

Tariff exemptions afforded by the United States Mexico Canada trade agreement are expected to remain in place in 2026, although the agreement review slated for July 2026 will likely keep businesses cautious, Deloitte noted.

For India, Deloitte South Asia expects growth between 7.5 percent and 7.8 percent in fiscal year 2025 to 2026, followed by 6.6 percent to 6.9 percent in the subsequent year. This assessment hinges on underlying structural growth drivers, even as trade uncertainties weigh on export prospects, especially for merchandise.

The firm anticipates India and the United States will sign a trade deal by the end of the year, which will help restore trade relations between the two nations. India has been proactively deepening trade relationships with diverse geographies, recently signing a trade agreement with the United Kingdom and likely concluding another with the European Union.

However, risks remain, and any escalation of geopolitical tensions, energy shocks, or extreme climate events could dampen supply chains and rural incomes, Deloitte cautioned. The report emphasised that global growth remains uneven, with advanced nations facing slow growth while reforms drive progress in a few emerging markets.