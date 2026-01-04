Governments across the World Raise Billionaires, Multi-Dollar Private Companies through Exclusivity Contracts/Licenses

While majority of government contracts and licences are awarded through a competitive bidding process, EXCLUSIVITY LICENSE or SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT or RESTRICTED TENDERING is an EXCEPTION granted by government when a private company is the only entity capable of providing a:

1. Unique Technology, digitalization and digitisation services.

2. Specialized Software or Information Technology Systems.

3. Unique Product

4. Specialized Expertise

5. Infrastrucrure required for large-scale projects.

6. Financial Capacity and sustainable resources to execute projects on behalf of government.

7. Specialized Services, hardware, and integration solutions.

Exclusivity or Sole-source or Restricted tendering is awarded due to:

1. Unusual and compelling urgency.

2. National security requirements that prevent open bidding.

3. National emergencies or natural disasters.

4. Supplier that has exclusive rights to a technology, specific product or service.

Competition is NOT permissible across all sectors of a national economy, and that is the major reason why even the Public Procurement Act allows room for EXCLUSIVITY or Sole-Source or Restricted Tendering.

International Best Practices for Exclusivity License, or Sole-Source Contracts or Restricted Tendering

USA

For example, in the United States of America, and United Kingdom, private companies frequently secure large exclusive licences or contracts for the supply of highly specialized defense systems, and equipment when only their products meet stringent technical or security requirements.

Some of these private companies include:

1. Lockheed Martin

2. Northrop Grumman

3. RTX Corporation formerly known as Raytheon Technologies

4. Boeing Company

5. General Dynamics Corp

6. McKesson Corporation

7. BAE Systems

8. Microsoft

9. Amazon

10. Google

11. Oracle

12. Leidos

13. Booz Allen Hamilton

14. Science Applications International Corporation(SAIC)

15. General Dynamics Information Technology(GDIT)

Some Tech companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Oracle have been awarded significant government contracts, particularly for cloud computing and I.T. services.

While the term “EXCLUSIVITY” is often disputed by some critics, some private companies hold long-term, and large-scale exclusive licensing agreements or contracts that provide them with a significant, consistent portion of government businesses in USA, UK , and across Europe.

Microsoft has extensive exclusive agreements with both the USA and UK governments for a wide range of Software, Cloud(Azure Government), and AI Services.

In USA, a multi-billion dollar exclusive agreement with the General Services Administration(GSA) provides steep discounts on Microsoft 365, Copilot, and Azure Services across Federal Agencies.

Amazon Web Services(AWS) holds significant exclusive deals with various Federal Agencies in USA including the Department of Defense and CIA.

Google together with Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle were exclusively awarded a spot on the $ 9 billion JWCC contract through a Mult-Vendor Contracts. Microsoft and AWS have been enjoying exclusive Government-Specific Cloud Environments.

United kingdom

In the United kingdom, the government generally aims for competitive tendering for contracts, however, certain private companies hold DE FACTO EXCLUSIVE licences and contracts due to the nature of their services or products delivering. A number of private companies enjoying Exclusivity and dominating sectors such as Defence, IT, and infrastructure due to the scale, specific needs, specialization of the work, and internal government arrangements are as follows:

1. Rolls-Royce Holdings, in the Defence.

2. Capita, in the IT and support services.

3. Shell, in the Infrastructure sector such as North Sea Oil and Gas Licenses.

4. KPMG, when it comes to Consulting.

5. Camelot UK Lotteries Limited enjoyed Exclusivity for the UK National Lottery for 29years.

6. Allwyn Entertainment Limited, currently has 10-year Exclusivity license for the UK National Lottery, granted by the Gambling Commission of the United kingdom since February 2024.

Also, entities partly owned by the UK government (Public-Private Partnership) that often hold a Statutory Monopoly or Exclusivity or act as the sole provider for national infrastrucrure or services include:

1. Network Rail, in the railway infrastructure.

2. National Highways, handling of England’s strategic roads.

3. Post Office Limited, handling of retail post office services.

Across Europe and Asia

Across Europe and Asia, contracts or licences relating to technology, specialized goods & services, national defence, military equipment, classified information, digital infrastructure sector such as fibre optics, and data centres are often given under EXCLUSIVITY or DE FACTO MONOPOLIZATION to private companies with the right expertise, competence, capacity, unique intellectual property like ISO Certification, and IT infrastructure systems.

In July 2022, National Lottery Plc was granted an Exclusive License Agreement by Malta Gaming Authority(GMA) to operate the national lottery of Malta for 10years.

Exclusivity License/Contracts within the Ghanaian Context

Within Ghana, some private companies have been granted Exclusivity contracts/licences in a specific sector of the economy, and some of such companies are as follows:

1. Bawa-Rock Limited, the sole licensed aggregator for Ghana Gold Board.

2. Zoomlion Ghana Limited, operating in the waste and sanitation industry.

3. Next Gen Infraco(NGIC), was granted an exclusive license to deploy Ghana’s 5G network infrastructure.

4. Margins Group, the primary technology assets for the National Identification Card(Ghana Card) is also enjoying Exclusivity at NIA.

5. West Blue Consulting and its technical partner, Ghana Community Network Services(GCNet) used to be the ONLY company providing Single Window in Ghana at the ports.

6. Ghana Link Network Services Limited and its technical partner, Customs UNIPASS International Agency(CUPIA) is the ONLY company responsible for revenue collection and trade facilitation at the ports on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA).

7. Goldridge Company Limited used to be the sole licensed aggregator for MIIF.

8. Other several IT companies which are assisting government agencies including the Controller and Accountant-General Department, Office of Registrar of Companies, etc. are also enjoying Exclusivity license or Sole-Source contracts or Restricted Tendering.

Conclusion

Exclusive License Agreement or Sole-Source contracts or Restricted Tendering or Franchise License are all legal methods adopted by governments around the world to engage private companies in nation building.

Governments through deliberate policy can contribute to the creation of wealthy global private companies, and individual billionaires via:

1. Exclusive License

2. Exclusive Procurement Contracts

3. Granting of Monopolies or De Facto Monopolization

4. Subsidies

5. Tax Incentives such as tax holidays, regulatory credits, and reduced tax rates.

One of the best legacy John Mahama can leave behind is to use his government to support indigenous entrepreneurs, and private companies to flourish as stated in Article 36(Economic Objectives) of the 1992 Constitution. He should deliberately create monopoly for selected private companies with the financial Capacity and resources to further grow in certain industries within the national economic ecosystem.

Ghana will be 69years in March but sadly, we can not boost of raising Billionaires in dollar terms who are typically indigenous entrepreneurs or owners of private companies.

….signed….

Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)

University Lecturer/Consultant.