Government Workers to Receive Delayed Allowances in December

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has confirmed that two categories of allowances for government employees will be delayed until next month following a technical problem during November’s payroll processing.

The department issued a statement on 25 November signed by Cephas N. Dosco, Head of Public Relations, explaining that the glitch occurred at a critical stage of payroll processing. The technical hitch forced CAGD to pause the processing of the affected allowances to prevent disruption to the main November salary payments.

The decision was taken to ensure that the main November salaries, particularly for workers under the Government of Ghana payroll, were not disrupted. Without the intervention, all government workers could have faced delays in receiving their regular monthly salaries.

Workers in the education sector represent a significant portion of those affected by the delay. However, CAGD has not disclosed which specific allowance categories have been impacted or provided technical details about the nature of the system failure.

The department has assured affected employees that the outstanding allowances will be combined with their December 2025 salary payments. The payments are scheduled for 18 December 2025. This means workers will receive both their regular December wages and the delayed November allowances in a single transaction.

In its statement, CAGD acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the delay. The department expressed appreciation for workers’ patience as it resolves the technical issues that disrupted the November payroll cycle.

The department has not indicated whether additional measures are being implemented to prevent similar technical failures in future payroll processing or how long it expects the system issues to persist.