Government Withdraws Lithium Mining Agreement From Parliament For Consultations

Government withdrew the revised lithium mining agreement from Parliament on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, following mounting criticism from civil society organizations, industry specialists, and lawmakers across party lines.

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister Yusif Sulemana announced the withdrawal before Parliament, explaining the decision would allow broader stakeholder engagement. The move came after policy think tank IMANI Africa and other groups raised substantial concerns about the renegotiated deal’s fiscal terms and national value.

The agreement covers lithium and mineral extraction at Mankessim in the Central Region by Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium. The company requested revisions after global lithium prices dropped from approximately 3,000 dollars per tonne to around 630 dollars, affecting project viability worldwide. Government responded by renegotiating royalty terms from 10 percent to 5 percent, planning to restore the higher rate when prices recover.

IMANI Africa challenged the royalty reduction in a public statement released in November 2025, arguing the revised lease significantly weakens Ghana’s fiscal position. The think tank dismissed government claims that royalties are legally capped at 5 percent, calling the interpretation misleading and incompatible with constitutional authority.

According to civil society groups, independent modeling shows the Ewoyaa project remains highly profitable even at current prices. With production costs around 610 dollars per tonne and spot prices above 1,000 dollars in November 2025, analysts argue a 10 percent royalty rate is sustainable. The think tank calculated that dropping to 5 percent transfers approximately 17.5 million dollars annually from Ghana to the company.

Deputy Minister Sulemana told Parliament the withdrawal resulted from concerns raised by civil society organizations, industry specialists, and legislators from both the majority and minority sides. “Listening to my colleagues from the other side has made my work very easy,” he stated, adding that stakeholders had advised deeper technical engagements before resubmission.

Former Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor argued the revised agreement differs little from previous versions and called for rejection. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin accused government of inconsistency, while Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga urged Parliament to allow committees to study the document and make recommendations before decisions.

The withdrawal provides opportunity for broader consultations before Parliament reconsiders the agreement. Deputy Minister Sulemana described the decision as demonstrating administration commitment to accountability and transparency in managing mineral resources. Speaker Alban Bagbin referred the matter to appropriate committees for further scrutiny after the withdrawal announcement.