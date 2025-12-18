Government urges investors to expand operations as GB Foods commits to local sourcing

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare renewed calls for investors to expand operations in Ghana during a working visit Thursday to the GB Foods manufacturing facility in Tema, citing improved economic conditions and the country’s strategic position as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

The minister commended GB Foods for plans to significantly increase local sourcing of raw materials from next year, describing the move as a major boost to agribusiness value chains, job creation and import substitution. She noted that the company is transitioning into commercial farming to produce key raw materials such as tomatoes, ginger and pepper locally, with plans to source between 90 and 100 percent of inputs from within Ghana.

GB Foods, manufacturer of popular Gino and Pomo tomato paste brands along with Jumbo bouillon and Jago milk powder, operates a Tema factory where it invested five million dollars in a state-of-the-art tomato processing line in 2023. The company, a subsidiary of Spanish consumer goods group Agrolimen, has been working with government agencies including the Lands Commission to secure documentation for farms aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in tomato concentrate production.

Dr. Teddy Ngu, Director of Institutional Affairs and Agribusiness at GB Foods, said the company was preparing to scale up commercial farming operations following the success of a pilot phase. He revealed that GB Foods planned to expand tomato production next year, with a long-term goal of establishing a factory capable of processing 2,000 metric tonnes daily. The company aims to cultivate approximately 4,000 hectares of tomatoes directly, supported by an additional 2,000 hectares managed by outgrowers producing tomatoes, ginger, onions and garlic.

The company previously announced plans to establish two industrial farms, each spanning approximately 5,000 hectares, accompanied by integrated factories to process fresh produce. GB Foods estimated that on completion of these projects, it would have invested over 70 million dollars and created over 5,000 jobs while generating foreign exchange for Ghana through exports to other African countries. The company has already been exporting products to markets including Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Uganda and Guinea-Conakry, taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme.

Ofosu-Adjare highlighted that increased local sourcing would create employment opportunities for farmers, transporters and other actors along the value chain, while supporting the government’s industrialization agenda. She also emphasized the company’s export activities to regional markets, which contribute to foreign exchange earnings and reinforce Ghana’s ambition to become a regional industrial hub. The minister stressed that Ghana’s stable democratic environment and improved economic fundamentals made it an attractive destination for investment, particularly under the AfCFTA framework, which enables manufacturers in Ghana to export competitively across the continent.

The African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, based in Accra since its official commissioning in August 2020, coordinates and facilitates implementation of the AfCFTA agreement among African states. The agreement creates a market of 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP of approximately three trillion dollars. The secretariat’s location in Accra positions Ghana as a potential commercial hub for West Africa and beyond, with many international companies viewing the country as a vibrant market itself and as a springboard for entry and expansion in the wider African market.

Ofosu-Adjare pledged to engage relevant agencies to address challenges facing GB Foods, particularly erratic water supply in the Tema industrial area, which has increased production costs due to reliance on private water suppliers. She said ensuring reliable water supply for industry would help reduce production costs and enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian manufacturers on the export market. The commitment reflects government recognition that infrastructure reliability remains critical for maintaining investor confidence and supporting industrial growth.

The minister’s visit to GB Foods forms part of broader engagement with local manufacturers to assess operational capabilities and demonstrate government commitment to promoting excellence in Ghana’s manufacturing sector. Ofosu-Adjare has previously visited other manufacturing facilities including Softcare FM Manufacturing Limited in February 2025, where she encouraged companies to embrace the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy by optimizing production schedules, investing in technological innovation, and enhancing operational efficiency.

GB Foods currently employs almost 1,000 people at its factory and head office combined, making it a reasonably large organization in Ghana. The company’s brands are well-known across different parts of the country, and its expansion into commercial farming represents a significant backward integration project aimed at reducing the company’s reliance on imported raw materials. The initiative aligns with the government’s Made in Ghana agenda, which emphasizes consuming locally grown products and boosting local production to reduce import dependence.

The company’s tomato farming initiative addresses longstanding challenges in Ghana’s agricultural sector, where local tomato production has historically struggled to meet domestic demand, forcing significant imports from neighboring countries. By establishing industrial-scale tomato farms with integrated processing facilities, GB Foods aims to demonstrate the viability of commercial agriculture in Ghana while contributing to food security objectives. The project involves conducting soil, hydrology and topography tests to ensure land suitability, working closely with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana Irrigation Development Authority and other agencies.

Trade experts note that companies like GB Foods play a crucial role in achieving import substitution objectives while generating employment and foreign exchange through exports. The company’s commitment to local sourcing represents the type of private sector investment government seeks to attract, particularly in agribusiness value chains where Ghana has comparative advantages but has historically underperformed. Successful implementation of the commercial farming project could serve as a model for other manufacturers seeking to reduce import dependence while building robust domestic supply chains.