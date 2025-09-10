Government Urged To Enforce Court Ruling To Resolve Chieftaincy Dispute

The Royal Akua Korang Akwamu Abrade Family of Asamankese in the Eastern Region is urging the government to immediately resume efforts to bring finality to the long-standing chieftaincy dispute in the area.

At a press conference held on Monday at the family’s ancestral home, Akwamu Fie in Asamankese-Beposo, the family expressed frustration that, despite securing judgments from competent judicial and traditional bodies—including the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs Judicial Committee, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council Judicial Committee, and the High Court in Koforidua—none of the rulings have been enforced.

The family recalled that a petition to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs under the previous government resulted in dialogue sessions, but those interventions have since stalled.

A fresh petition submitted earlier this year to the current government has yet to receive any response.

“In the course of our engagement with government and its institutions, we have realised that our plight is not being given the needed attention simply because we are peaceful people,” the family stated.

According to Osabarima Kentinka Pobi Asomaning, who insists on being the legitimate chief of Asamankese, the Royal Akua Korang lineage remains the undisputed custodian of Asamankese lands, with only a one-third arrangement with the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa.

He said no person outside the family has the right to ascend the Asamankese Divisional Stool.

He alleged that his rival, Osabarima Adu Darko II, is not a member of the lineage and is relying on what he described as a fraudulent gazette. The family insists that the duly installed chief of Asamankese is Osabarima Kentinka Pobi Asomaning, in line with the Chieftaincy Act.

The family further warned against any attempts to alter inheritance procedures, referencing the historical creation of the Asamankese Division through a colonial Executive Instrument in the 1930s and 1940s for the Akua Korang Abrade Family.

“Any machination or arm-twisting of the inheritance procedure to the Asamankese Divisional Stool will be resisted by the descendants and members of the Royal Akua Korang Akwamu Abrade Family,” they cautioned.

The family is demanding the removal of Osabarima Adu Darko II from the palace as directed by the courts, stressing that such an action is necessary before any meaningful dialogue can take place.

The family stressed the need for government and state institutions to enforce existing decisions by the rightful adjudicating bodies to safeguard peace and stability in Asamankese.