Government Unveils Youth Transformation Plan to Drive Economic Growth

Ghana’s youth are being positioned as central drivers of national economic transformation under a comprehensive action plan launched by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, which seeks to address unemployment while creating pathways for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Mr. George Opare Addo, announced that the government’s youth policy framework would unlock opportunities across every economic sector through a structured approach built on five core pillars: health and well-being, education and skills training, economic empowerment, civic engagement, and leadership development.

Speaking at the launch of the State of the Youth Address (SOYA) 2025 in Accra on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, Mr. Opare Addo explained that the new plan aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda, which prioritizes young people in Ghana’s economic recovery strategy. The minister emphasized that the initiative represents more than job creation, aiming instead to cultivate a generation capable of competing globally.

“This is not just about jobs but it’s about creating a generation of doers and dreamers who can compete globally,” he said. “We are equipping young Ghanaians to build businesses, create value, and lead change.”

The Ministry announced plans to partner with the private sector, including the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Employers’ Association, and the Private Enterprises Federation, to introduce structured workplace learning, graduate internships, and business mentorship programmes. These collaborations aim to bridge the gap between academic preparation and market demands.

The government plans to align secondary and tertiary education curricula with entrepreneurial and digital skills training, ensuring students graduate with practical business capabilities. Mr. Opare Addo stressed that every student must leave school prepared either for employment or entrepreneurship.

Recognizing administrative barriers facing youth ventures, the Ministry will collaborate with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Registrar of Companies to streamline registration and tax compliance processes for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups.

New policy incentives will reward businesses that hire and train young graduates. Urban skills hubs will be established in major cities to provide training aligned with employer needs in emerging industries such as technology, manufacturing, and the creative arts.

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and the National Service Authority (NSA) will lead implementation of these youth focused initiatives. The Adwumawura Programme, implemented by NEIP, aims to create 10,000 businesses annually, providing business development training, startup capital, mentorship, and market access to young entrepreneurs.

The Ministry also plans to expand the National Apprenticeship Programme and the Adwumawura Initiative, which have already received over 230,000 applications. These programmes will offer thousands of young Ghanaians hands on training in high demand trades, with apprentices receiving monthly stipends during training and startup capital upon completion.

Special attention will be directed toward young women, with plans to standardize domestic and care sector jobs as viable, well paid professions under the Ministry of Labour’s oversight.

Mr. Opare Addo called on young people to actively engage with these opportunities by applying, enrolling, and investing their time and creativity. He assured them that government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for youth to thrive.

“The future will belong to those who show up, those who innovate, collaborate, and lead with discipline and integrity,” he said. “Your ideas matter, your hustle matters, and your future matters. Together, we can build the Ghana we want.”