Government Unveils School Farm Policy to Boost Food Self Sufficiency

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new policy requiring selected secondary schools to establish their own poultry and livestock farms as part of government efforts to improve food supply and reduce feeding costs in educational institutions.

The President made the announcement on Saturday, November 22, 2025, during the 65th anniversary celebration of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale, the alma mater of both the President and First Lady Lordina Mahama. He stated the initiative aims to support schools and strengthen their self sufficiency in meat production.

President Mahama declared that government is developing a policy where secondary schools will have poultry farms and livestock farms, announcing that GHANASCO will be among the first schools selected. He explained schools would establish facilities enabling them to produce their own meat instead of relying on external suppliers.

The President emphasized that schools would take their meat from their own farms rather than purchasing from markets. He added that the measure is expected to ensure accountability in meal provision at boarding institutions, noting that headmasters will have no excuse when students find no meat in their food at dining halls.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, who attended the anniversary celebration, announced that 2,000 pieces of furniture would be delivered to GHANASCO and other schools before December 31, 2025. He disclosed that the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) would acquire several buses in 2026, with approximately 50 schools including GHANASCO expected to benefit.

GHANASCO Headmaster Douglas Haruna Yakubu thanked President Mahama for providing the school with a 30-seater bus and expressed gratitude to First Lady Lordina Mahama for building the Lordina Mahama Hall for female students. The headmaster highlighted the school’s growth from a humble beginning of 70 students to a current population of 4,524 students supported by 172 teachers and 52 non-teaching staff.

President Mahama broke ground for construction of a 5,000-capacity auditorium during the celebration, marking the first project of its kind in Ghana aimed at meeting the school’s growing population needs. Construction has also begun on an ultramodern astroturf project spearheaded by the First Lady.

The school farm policy aligns with broader government initiatives to revitalize Ghana’s poultry sector and reduce dependence on food imports. Ghana currently imports 95 percent of its poultry needs at an annual cost exceeding 300 million dollars, a situation the government describes as shameful and unsustainable.

In April 2025, President Mahama launched the Feed Ghana Programme, which includes the Nkukor Kitin Kitin initiative targeting the entire poultry value chain from hatcheries and feed mills to veterinary services and processing centers. The programme aims to register 50 anchor farmers to produce four million birds equivalent to 10,000 metric tonnes of chicken this year.

The Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF) has applauded government directives requiring schools to procure locally produced chicken, describing it as a step in the right direction. National Chairman George Dassah said the policy marks a major milestone with potential to significantly reduce unemployment due to the poultry industry’s extensive value chain.

However, GNAPF called for urgent stakeholder engagements to discuss implementation modalities, emphasizing that collaboration would ensure the policy achieves its fully intended impact. The association expressed concern over the absence of compensation arrangements for poultry farmers who lost birds during previous avian influenza outbreaks.

President Mahama has also pledged support for the National Service Authority’s poultry project at Papao in Accra, describing it as a model farm serving as a hub for production, training, and research. The facility has achieved a 70,000-bird capacity out of a targeted 100,000 birds.

The President disclosed plans to establish feed mills using maize grown by National Service farms and expand into vegetable cultivation. He reaffirmed his vision of making the Papao project a model for West Africa where other countries can learn from Ghana’s innovation in youth-led agriculture.

GHANASCO has evolved from modest beginnings in 1960 to become a beacon of excellence in Ghana’s educational landscape, operating six academic departments covering general science, general arts, business, agriculture, home economics, and visual arts. The 65th anniversary theme “GHANASCO at 65: A Legacy of Excellence, Inspiring Future Generations” reflects the institution’s commitment to maintaining high standards.

The school farm policy is expected to be rolled out in phases beginning with selected schools nationwide. Beyond meat production, the initiative aims to provide students with hands-on agricultural experience while ensuring steady supplies of fresh meat on campus, contributing to practical skills development alongside academic learning.

Government plans include establishing Farmer Service Centres in every agricultural district to ensure farmers receive essential resources improving productivity and efficiency. The AgriNext Programme will facilitate access to land banks by young farmers and connect graduates with opportunities throughout the agricultural value chain.

The policy forms part of comprehensive efforts to reverse Ghana’s high food import bill and food inflation through reliable power supply for agriculture and fisheries sectors. The government aims to meet domestic food needs while advancing exports to earn foreign exchange strengthening the economy.