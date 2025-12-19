Government to Waive Taxes on Agro-Processing Machinery

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi announced Wednesday that government will eliminate taxes on agro processing machinery to reduce costs and attract investment into Ghana’s agribusiness sector.

The announcement came during a Regional Agribusiness Dialogue held in Tamale on the theme Resetting Agribusiness for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Growth. George Owusu Ansah Amoah, Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry, delivered the Deputy Minister’s address to stakeholders gathered at the forum. The tax waiver forms part of a two pronged strategy to drive agro industrialisation, enhance machinery sufficiency and stimulate growth across agricultural value chains.

Ahi explained that removing taxes on agro processing equipment will increase access to modern technology for processors, boost productivity and efficiency, and encourage private sector participation in the agribusiness sector. The initiative links to President John Mahama’s 24 Hour Economy Policy launched in July 2025, which aims to reduce unemployment through three shift working systems across key economic sectors.

The forum brought together industry players, smallholder farmers, researchers, academicians, government agencies and non governmental organisations to share knowledge on improving the sector to boost agribusiness and food security. It was organised by the Ministry in collaboration with Agri Impact Limited with support from Mastercard Foundation, PwC and Development Bank Ghana among others.

The Deputy Minister noted that many industries in Ghana operate below 30 to 40 percent capacity utilisation in a single shift, making them uncompetitive. To reverse this trend and achieve round the clock industrial activity, industries require significant increases in raw materials supply through sustainable local supply chains, he said.

Over the medium to long term, government will expand domestic production of agro processing machines through capacity strengthening at the GRATIS Foundation under the Rural Enterprise Programme, in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development. This approach aims to position local manufacturers to design, produce and repair agro processing equipment locally, thereby reducing import dependency and promoting local content while driving productivity and job creation.

The government’s expanded mandate for the Ministry now includes agribusiness, reflecting the administration’s intention to transform Ghana’s agricultural potential into industrial growth. Ahi stressed that the sector focuses on value addition and value extension across various agricultural value chains with the potential to change the country’s economic trajectory.

Programmes Officer at Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, Basiru Musah, highlighted that post harvest losses recorded by farmers have been enormous due to lack of storage facilities and poor road networks. According to stakeholders, “deliberate investment in infrastructure is needed” to match growing production capacity.

Musah called for government to provide incentives for investors venturing into agribusiness infrastructure development. He also urged the development of irrigation schemes across farming communities to enable year round cultivation, boost food production, create jobs and drive economic growth.

Chief Executive of Agri Impact Group Limited, Dan Acquaye, emphasized that providing an enabling environment for private sector investment would help address most challenges within the agriculture and agribusiness space. The forum forms part of regional consultations to solicit knowledge, concerns and challenges in agribusiness that will inform a transformative National Agribusiness Policy document.

The worldwide agribusiness sector was valued at 3.4 trillion dollars in 2024 and is forecast to reach between 4.4 trillion and 5.8 trillion dollars by 2033. Ahi said Ghana has a unique opportunity to tap into this expanding market through innovation, value addition, contract farming and sustainable practices.

Acquaye explained that once regional consultations are complete, the policy will undergo validation before submission to cabinet for approval. Once cabinet approves, it will become a workable document for the industry to use in guiding agribusiness development and attracting investment across Ghana’s agricultural value chains.