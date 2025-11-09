Government to Release Helicopter Crash Report on Tuesday

Minister in charge of Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu has announced that the investigative report into the August 6 military helicopter crash will be presented to the National Security Council (NSC) on Monday, November 10, with public details revealed the following day.

The report examines the tragedy that claimed eight lives when a Ghana Air Force Harbin Z-9EH helicopter crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District while traveling from Accra to Obuasi on an anti-illegal mining mission. Mr Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that findings will be shared with Ghanaians during a media briefing on Tuesday, November 11.

The investigation was led by National Security Coordinator Abdul Osman Razak, bringing together experts from the Ghana Air Force, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and international aviation consultants. Technical advisers from the United States Air Force also contributed to the probe, which exceeded its initial 30 day deadline set by Acting Defence Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for September 24.

The aircraft departed Accra at approximately 9:12 am on Wednesday, August 6, carrying three crew members and five passengers on the anti-galamsey operation. The helicopter lost radar contact shortly after entering the Ashanti Region and was later discovered crashed in forested terrain near Adansi.

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed perished alongside Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed Limuna and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong. Former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye also died in the crash.

The three Ghana Air Force crew members killed were Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah. All eight occupants died instantly when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames.

Dr Omane Boamah, a medical doctor by training, had served as Communications Minister during President John Mahama’s previous 2012 to 2017 tenure before becoming Defence Minister in February 2025. He had recently led a diplomatic delegation to Ouagadougou in May as Ghana pursued increased engagement with military governments in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Dr Murtala Muhammed served as Environment Minister overseeing efforts against illegal mining activities that have devastated Ghana’s water bodies and forests. The delegation was traveling to Obuasi to launch a cooperative mining programme designed to provide legal alternatives to galamsey operations.

A state funeral attended by President Mahama and senior officials took place on August 15, 2025, honoring the victims’ service to the nation. Muslim victims Alhaji Muniru Limuna and Dr Murtala Muhammed were buried on August 10, while the six remaining victims received burial on August 15.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu outlined an eventful week for government activities beyond the helicopter report release. President Mahama will launch the Nkoko nkitinkiti poultry programme in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 13, aimed at engaging 55,000 households in poultry production to reduce Ghana’s annual chicken import bill of approximately $300 million.

On Thursday, November 14, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson will present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament. Mr Kwakye Ofosu described the budget as brimming with far-reaching policy initiatives expected to outline measures for job creation, economic growth stimulation, and tax reforms including a proposed reduction of the value added tax (VAT) rate from 22 percent to 20 percent.

The helicopter crash represented one of Ghana’s worst air disasters in over a decade, prompting nationwide mourning and questions about aviation safety protocols for government officials. Books of condolence were opened at various locations including the victims’ residences and NDC party headquarters.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu emphasized that the forthcoming report will provide transparency on the national tragedy and help reinforce accountable governance. The investigation findings are expected to offer detailed insights into crash causes and outline measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The crash occurred as Ghana intensified efforts to combat illegal mining activities that have contaminated major rivers including the Pra, Birim, Ankobra and Tano. The government delegation was traveling to Obuasi, a historic gold mining town, to promote legal mining alternatives that protect the environment while providing livelihoods.

Family members, government officials, and ordinary Ghanaians await the report’s release, hoping it will provide closure and answers about how the tragedy unfolded. The investigation board’s work included examining the helicopter’s maintenance records, flight path data, weather conditions, and all circumstances surrounding the fatal journey.