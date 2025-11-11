Government to Release Helicopter Crash Investigation Report Today

Ghana’s acting Defence Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, on Monday presented to the National Security Council the findings of an inquiry into the helicopter crash that killed eight high ranking officials in August, with government pledging to make the full report public today, Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The August 6 crash claimed the lives of then Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, acting deputy national security coordinator Muniru Mohammed Limuna, and National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, among others. The victims also included Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate and Deputy National Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampofo, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Dr. Forson briefed President John Dramani Mahama and members of the National Security Council on the committee’s conclusions during Monday’s meeting at the Presidency in Accra. The acting minister emphasized the thoroughness of the probe into the causes and circumstances of the accident.

While no details of the findings were immediately made public, government sources confirmed that the full report would be released on Tuesday during a media briefing. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, announced that the report details the causes of the incident and recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

The investigative committee, which was chaired by the National Security Coordinator, Commissioner of Police (COP) Abdul Razak Osman, included representatives from the Ghana Air Force and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana). The board received support from the Air Force of the United States of America with advice and assistance throughout the investigation process.

The Ghana Air Force Harbin Z-9EH military helicopter, with tail number GHF 631, departed Kotoka International Airport in Accra at approximately 9:12 am local time on August 6, heading northwest toward Obuasi for an event addressing illegal gold mining. The aircraft went off radar shortly after takeoff, and the wreckage was later discovered in a forested mountainside in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, destroyed by a post crash fire that burned victims beyond recognition.

Flight recorders were recovered by a team of investigators a day after the crash. Samples from the victims were transported to South Africa for DNA analysis to aid in identification, given the severity of the post impact fire.

The crash prompted three days of national mourning declared by President Mahama, who suspended all activities in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. A state funeral for the victims was held in Accra on August 15, 2025, attended by the president and senior officials. The Muslim victims, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, were buried on August 10, while the six remaining victims were interred on August 15.

Presidential Chief of Staff Julius Debrah described the crash as a national tragedy at the time, leading a government delegation to receive the remains of the victims. Parliament expressed deep sorrow over the incident and pledged solidarity with the nation in mourning.

The investigative board was initially given a 30 day deadline when it officially commenced work on August 26, 2025, with an expected submission date of September 24. However, the board required additional time to complete its comprehensive investigation, finally presenting its findings in November after three months of detailed analysis.

The August crash, which occurred during a domestic mission, shocked the nation and prompted calls for a comprehensive review of the state’s air transport safety protocols for government officials. Authorities have pledged to enhance flight safety measures and ensure accountability following the publication of the report.

The Z-9EH is a Chinese licensed variant of the French Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin, primarily used for anti submarine warfare, anti ship operations, and search and rescue missions. The aircraft is known for its versatility and rugged performance, making the crash particularly unexpected within Ghana’s aviation community.