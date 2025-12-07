Government to Leverage Diplomatic Relations for Black Stars Fan Support at 2026 World Cup

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has pledged government commitment to use diplomatic relations to ensure maximum fan support for the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup following Ghana’s placement in Group L alongside England, Panama and Croatia.

His assurance came during budget approval discussions in Parliament on Wednesday, where he emphasized that consular services would be available to all Ghanaian soccer fans regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity or religion. The ministry is preparing to engage relevant consulates and embassies immediately after the World Cup draw held Friday, December 5, 2025.

Ablakwa stated his ministry would leverage improved cordial diplomatic relations with the United States, Canada and Mexico to guarantee appreciable visa quotas for Ghanaian football fans. He explained that efforts aim to create opportunities for as many supporters as possible to travel and support the Black Stars.

The minister has already initiated high-level diplomatic engagements with officials from the host nations. In October, he convened strategic meetings with the US Embassy and Canadian High Commission in Accra to discuss visa facilitation for supporters, officials and national team members.

The Ghanaian delegation included Technical Advisor to the Minister for Sports Betty Krosbi Mensah, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, and senior directors from the Foreign Affairs and Sports ministries. The US delegation was led by Acting Ambassador Rolf Olson, while Acting Canadian High Commissioner Dennis Roussel represented Canada.

Ablakwa highlighted that the recent reversal of US visa restrictions came at a perfect time. The new policy allows for multiple-entry visas, enabling Ghanaian supporters to travel freely between the three host nations throughout the World Cup period.

Ghana faces a challenging draw in Group L. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Dallas before facing England and Croatia. Many analysts consider the group tough but are optimistic about Ghana’s chances of advancing.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and will be hosted across 16 cities in North America. Only the top two teams from each group will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, with four of the best third-placed teams also advancing.

Ghana will play their games in the United States and Canada, with matches scheduled in Toronto, Dallas, Boston, New York New Jersey and Philadelphia stadiums. The tournament kicks off on June 11 and runs until July 19, 2026.

The Foreign Minister had earlier congratulated the Black Stars after Ghana became the fifth African nation to qualify for the tournament. Ghana also became the first West African country to secure qualification, marking the nation’s fifth appearance at the global showpiece since their debut in Germany in 2006.

Ablakwa previously met with US Ambassador Virginia Palmer to discuss how Ghanaians could benefit from a special dispensation for the 2026 World Cup. He described the prospects as great, noting that Ghana is a globally renowned football-loving country.

The ministry aims to develop a clear roadmap to streamline visa processing for Ghanaian supporters, sports officials and players. The goal is to ensure mutual understanding on expectations and requirements, improve coordination and enhance visa facilitation.

GFA President Kurt Okraku presented Black Stars replica jerseys to the diplomatic partners during the meetings, symbolizing Ghana’s unity and readiness for the global stage. The minister confirmed that a similar engagement was held with the Mexican Embassy to complete Ghana’s consultations with all three host nations.

The initiative forms part of Ghana’s broader plan to enhance sports diplomacy and ensure fans and officials receive full logistical and consular support during the World Cup. These proactive diplomatic efforts aim to make Ghana’s presence at the tournament both strong and well-coordinated on and off the pitch.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, the government’s commitment to using diplomatic channels to facilitate fan travel demonstrates recognition of the important role supporters play in motivating the Black Stars. The ministry continues to emphasize that access to World Cup travel arrangements will be open to all Ghanaians.