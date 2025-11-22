Government to Complete Electronic Payment Migration by March 2026

The Controller and Accountant General has confirmed that Ghana’s public institutions will transition entirely to electronic payments by early next year, ending decades of reliance on manual cheques.

Kwasi Agyei announced the deadline at a high level meeting in Accra with bank executives and officials from the Ministry of Finance. The gathering focused on finalizing integration between the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Electronic Funds Transfer platform.

The reform targets Ministries, Departments, and Agencies alongside Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies. Once operational, these entities will process all transactions electronically through their commercial and rural bank accounts, with payments routed through GIFMIS for centralized oversight.

Agyei described the move as essential to curbing fraud and improving financial reporting. Manual cheques, he noted, create vulnerabilities that undermine transparency and delay the compilation of national accounts. Despite the Public Financial Management Act mandating GIFMIS as the official platform for public funds, many institutions continue bypassing the system.

“We must eliminate manual cheques and fully embrace electronic funds transfer,” Agyei said. “This isn’t merely a technological upgrade. It’s a transformative step toward strengthening accountability and efficiency in managing public funds.”

The initiative responds to mounting evidence of financial mismanagement across government agencies. The Auditor General’s 2024 report revealed total financial irregularities of GH¢18.4 billion, with cash infractions accounting for GH¢4.6 billion. These figures represent more than double the previous year’s total and highlight persistent weaknesses in financial controls.

Over the past decade, public institutions accumulated GH¢99.57 billion in various infractions, including GH¢7.47 billion in cash irregularities. While not all stem from manual payment systems, the scale underscores vulnerabilities that electronic platforms aim to address.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department will coordinate training programmes ahead of the rollout. These sessions will prepare financial officers across government to operate within the new digital framework, ensuring smooth implementation when the system goes live.

Matilda Asante Asiedu, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, emphasized the central bank’s support for the transition. She urged commercial banks to meet the stated timeline and assist government agencies in digitizing their operations. The GIFMIS platform, she noted, will enhance monitoring capabilities and strengthen accountability across public financial management.

Agyei expressed confidence that with cooperation from banks and stakeholders, Ghana would soon operate a fully modern payment regime. The reform is expected to accelerate financial reporting, reduce reconciliation errors, and restore public trust in how government handles taxpayer resources.