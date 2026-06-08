Government Targets Illegal Mining with Community Led Cooperative Model

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Mohammed Faisal Mustapha

The fight against illegal mining in Ghana entered a new phase this week as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, officially launched a Cooperative Mining Scheme in the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area of the Eastern Region, signaling a bold shift toward responsible mining, environmental restoration and community empowerment.

The initiative, introduced in partnership with the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP), is being hailed as one of the most comprehensive interventions yet aimed at addressing the destructive impact of illegal mining while creating sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

Against the backdrop of growing concern over environmental degradation, polluted rivers and the destruction of forest reserves, the launch attracted traditional authorities, mining stakeholders, government officials and community leaders united by a common objective: safeguarding Ghana’s natural resources while preserving livelihoods.

Addressing participants at the ceremony, Hon. Buah emphasized that the government, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that mining contributes to national development without compromising environmental sustainability.

He warned that illegal mining activities continue to pose one of the greatest threats to Ghana’s ecological future, citing the alarming destruction of forest reserves and contamination of major water bodies across the country.

The Minister noted that nearly eighty percent of Ghana’s river systems originate from forest reserves, making the protection of forests not merely an environmental issue but a matter of national security and public survival.

“The future of our rivers is the future of our nation. When our forests disappear, our water sources disappear, and when our water sources disappear, entire communities suffer,” Hon. Buah declared.

He stressed that the indiscriminate use of harmful chemicals in illegal mining operations has created severe health risks for surrounding communities while undermining agricultural productivity and threatening long term economic stability.

To confront these challenges, the government has adopted an ambitious five pillar strategy focused on stakeholder engagement, public education, regulatory reforms, environmental protection, responsible mining practices and strengthened law enforcement.

Under the strategy, extensive public awareness campaigns will be rolled out in schools, mining communities and traditional areas to educate citizens about environmental stewardship and the importance of lawful mining practices.

A major component of the reform agenda is the introduction of stricter licensing procedures aimed at improving transparency, accountability and community participation within Ghana’s small scale mining sector.

The Minister announced the establishment of District Mining Committees, which will include traditional leaders, assembly members and key community stakeholders responsible for reviewing mining applications before licenses are approved.

According to him, this decentralized approach will ensure that mining projects receive local support and are assessed against potential impacts on forests, farmlands, rivers and community livelihoods before operations commence.

In another significant policy announcement, Hon. Buah disclosed government’s intention to create a medium scale mining category specifically designed to provide opportunities for Ghanaian entrepreneurs while ensuring stronger regulatory oversight.

He urged miners to embrace legal pathways within the industry and abandon practices that destroy ecosystems and deprive the nation of valuable revenue needed for development.

“The era of irresponsible exploitation must give way to an era of responsible prosperity. Our mineral wealth must enrich communities without destroying the environment that sustains them,” he said.

Among the most ambitious interventions unveiled was the Blue Water Guard Initiative, a nationwide programme that will recruit and train thousands of young Ghanaians, intelligence officers and security personnel to monitor rivers and prevent illegal mining activities along vulnerable waterways.

Complementing this effort is the Blue Water Initiative, which seeks to rehabilitate degraded ecosystems, restore damaged landscapes and support the cleanup of polluted rivers across mining regions.

The Minister also announced the establishment of the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), a specialized coordinating body tasked with strengthening collaboration among security agencies, regulators and enforcement institutions in the battle against illegal mining.

Central to the government’s vision is the Cooperative Mining Scheme itself, which seeks to formalize community based mining operations by providing technical training, regulatory guidance and access to legal frameworks that encourage environmentally responsible mining.

Participants enrolled in the programme will receive specialized training from experts of the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), equipping them with modern mining techniques, environmental management skills and responsible resource utilization practices.

Successful trainees will receive certification and ongoing support to enable them to operate within the law while contributing positively to local economic development.

The programme also aims to foster a culture of accountability where miners become custodians of the environment rather than contributors to environmental destruction.

In a move expected to modernize mineral processing in mining communities, Hon. Buah further announced plans to establish modern gold processing facilities in key mining districts, including Birem North.

The facilities are expected to improve gold recovery rates, reduce waste and significantly minimize the environmental pollution associated with traditional processing methods.

Expressing confidence in the broader reform agenda, the Minister stated that responsible mining has the potential to create thousands of jobs, improve household incomes and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s long term economic transformation.

He called on chiefs, opinion leaders, youth groups and local communities to actively support the reforms and work collectively to preserve Ghana’s natural heritage for future generations.

For the National Coordinator of rCOMSDEP, Madam Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, the Cooperative Mining Scheme represents a practical solution to one of the country’s most persistent challenges.

She explained that the initiative is designed not only to formalize small scale mining operations but also to deepen community participation, strengthen skills development and ensure that local populations derive meaningful benefits from mineral extraction activities.

“This initiative is about transforming mining into a force for sustainable development. Communities must not simply witness the extraction of resources; they must become active beneficiaries of responsible resource management,” Madam Mawuenyefia said.

As Ghana intensifies efforts to reclaim polluted rivers, restore degraded forests and formalize its mining sector, the launch of the Akyem Kotoku Cooperative Mining Scheme may well mark a defining moment in the nation’s ongoing struggle to balance economic growth with environmental protection.

For many observers, the success of the initiative will ultimately depend on effective implementation, community ownership and sustained political commitment. Yet the message emerging from Akyem Kotoku was unmistakable: Ghana is seeking to replace the era of illegal mining with a new model rooted in responsibility, sustainability and shared prosperity.