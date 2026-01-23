Government Targets ICT Procurement Wastage in New Reforms

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Honourable Samuel Nartey George, has announced decisive measures to stop wastage in government ICT (Information and Communication Technology) procurement, describing the abuse of technology contracts as one of the biggest drains on the public purse.

Speaking to Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang during her maiden visit to the ministry on Thursday, the minister revealed that investigations into procurement practices over the past eight years exposed widespread duplication of ICT contracts, with the same service providers offering identical solutions to multiple government agencies and receiving payment multiple times for the same system.

One of the biggest challenges we have seen is wastage in the dispensing of public funds, Honourable Samuel George said. A lot of people use IT as a way to rip off the public purse.

He explained that in several cases, a single service provider delivered the same ICT solution to as many as five government agencies, signing similar contracts repeatedly and receiving payment five times, a practice he stressed is not permitted under existing law.

To address the problem, the minister disclosed that his ministry has formally written to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), copying the Minister for Finance, to enforce a new commitment authorization policy.

Under the new framework, the PPA will not approve any ICT related government contract without commitment authorization from the Ministry of Finance. All government ICT procurements must receive prior approval from the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), in line with provisions of the Electronic Transactions Act. NITA will maintain an overview of government ICT assets to prevent the state from paying twice for the same system.

If an agency wants to procure a system we have already paid for elsewhere, we will simply leverage it instead of paying for it again, he said.

Honourable Samuel George cited a recent case involving the Ghana Revenue Authority’s proposed acquisition of an AI (Artificial Intelligence) system known as Publica. Following NITA’s technical assessment, conditional approval was granted after it was discovered that sensitive trade data was initially going to be hosted outside Ghana.

That was critical national security information, he noted. Because the process came to NITA, safeguards were inserted to protect the state.

He referenced past challenges in the health sector, where national data was handled by private service providers, as a lesson reinforcing the need for stronger oversight.

The minister assured agencies that the new process is not intended to delay procurement. In less than five working days, we will complete technical assessments and approve where necessary, he said. If the system already exists, we will leverage it to save the public purse.

He also confirmed that the Office of the President has banned new biometric software acquisitions, following revelations of excessive and unnecessary duplication, warning that similar risks now exist with the rush to procure artificial intelligence solutions.

Beyond procurement reforms, Honourable Samuel George highlighted major gains at Ghana Post, including a partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that enabled the delivery of over 100,000 biometric passports in under six months, significantly reducing public complaints.

He also outlined plans to transform Ghana Post into a financial services hub to support financial inclusion, particularly in communities without banks, in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana.

The minister further raised concerns about the dot GH domain, Ghana’s national digital identity, which has historically been managed outside formal state control. He announced plans to transition the dot GH domain root server fully to state custody and urged government support to promote the use of dot com dot gh domains among Ghanaian businesses.

When a company uses a dot com domain, it appears as an American business online, he explained. The dot gh domain is what shows our Ghanaian identity on the internet.

During her visit, Vice President Opoku Agyemang called for stronger collaboration among ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and other state institutions to ensure the prudent use of national resources and accelerate Ghana’s development. She said national progress depended on collective effort, cautioning against institutional silos and turf wars that undermined efficiency and weakened the country’s overall development agenda.

We need to avoid turf wars and silos. We are working together and advancing one country. That should be the beginning of the dialogue. It is not about what’s mine or me, it is about us, she emphasized.

The minister also briefed the vice president on the One Million Coders Programme, revealing that the government plans to roll out the initiative in at least 100 constituencies and four public universities by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The programme targets training 400,000 people in 2026, with partnerships with global technology firms structured to give trainees internationally recognized certificates.

Our dream is not just to train one million people. What happens after they are trained is what matters. How do they get employed, especially in remote jobs, the minister explained.

To ensure inclusivity, especially in underserved communities, the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) will convert its facilities across constituencies into training centers, providing free internet access and shared laptops for trainees without personal devices.

Honourable Samuel George also outlined a comprehensive review of the legislative framework, describing many existing ICT laws as outdated and no longer fit for purpose. He said 15 new and amended bills, covering areas such as electronic communications, cybersecurity, data protection and digital economy development, were at various stages of preparation.

On institutional reforms, the ministry has adopted a fully paperless internal system, enabling documents to be processed digitally from receipt to approval.

Honourable Samuel Nartey George emphasized that the reforms are aimed at protecting public funds, securing national data, and ensuring efficiency in government digital transformation. This is about accountability, national security and value for money, he said. We are determined to stop wastage and build a smarter, safer digital government.