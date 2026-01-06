Government Targets GH¢7.56 Billion in Treasury Bill Auction

The government plans to raise GH¢7.56 billion from this week’s treasury bill auction, representing a nearly 90% increase from the previous sale as it expands short term domestic borrowing. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) issued notice BG/FMD/2025/76 on behalf of the government setting the target for Tender 1989, which will offer 91 day, 182 day, and 364 day instruments to primary dealer banks.

The ambitious target follows strong investor demand at the first auction of 2026, where bids totaling GH¢4.78 billion exceeded the GH¢3.99 billion goal by nearly 20%. The government accepted GH¢4.21 billion, extending a streak to six consecutive oversubscribed auctions. The 91 day bill attracted the most interest with GH¢1.95 billion in bids, of which GH¢1.94 billion was accepted.

Interest rates at last week’s auction reflected continued elevated yields on government short term debt. The 91 day bill recorded a weighted average rate of 11.12%, while the 182 day and 364 day bills settled at 12.55% and 12.93% per annum respectively, according to BoG data. These rates remain significantly above inflation, which stood at 23.8% in December 2025, making real returns negative but still attractive compared to alternative domestic investments.

The sharp increase in this week’s borrowing target to GH¢7.56 billion signals heightened near term financing requirements. Analysts attribute the jump to maturing obligations from previous auctions and ongoing budget financing needs as the new administration implements its economic agenda. The Mahama government’s first budget under Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson is expected later this quarter.

Treasury bill auctions provide the government with flexible short term financing to bridge gaps between revenue collection and expenditure requirements. The instruments have become increasingly important as Ghana works through its domestic debt exchange program, which restructured longer dated bonds held by domestic creditors. Many institutional investors shifted preferences toward shorter duration bills following losses incurred in the 2022 exchange.

The 364 day bill attracted GH¢1.61 billion in bids at last week’s auction, with the government accepting GH¢1.26 billion. The 182 day instrument drew GH¢1.22 billion in interest, with GH¢1.01 billion taken up. Accepted bids for the 91 day bill fell within discount rates ranging from 10.3264% to 10.9422%, while 182 day allotments ranged from 11.3208% to 11.9417%.

Primary dealer banks participate in the wholesale auction, submitting competitive bids on behalf of themselves and their clients. The BoG evaluates bids and accepts amounts needed to meet the government’s funding target, typically starting with the lowest interest rate bids and moving higher until the target is reached. Banks whose bids are accepted then distribute allocations to underlying investors.

Retail investors and institutions can purchase treasury bills on the secondary Ghana Fixed Income Market through licensed participants including universal banks, rural banks, and brokerage firms. These market participants offer treasury bills to customers at prevailing market rates, which typically incorporate small markups above primary auction rates to cover distribution costs and profit margins.

Sustained oversubscription demonstrates that domestic investors maintain appetite for government securities despite the country’s ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported economic program. Ghana secured a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility in May 2023 following a sovereign debt default and economic crisis. The program requires fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability measures while protecting social spending.

The treasury bill market has functioned relatively smoothly throughout Ghana’s debt restructuring process compared to disruptions in longer dated instruments. Bills with maturities under one year were exempted from the domestic debt exchange, maintaining investor confidence in their principal protection. This exemption proved crucial in sustaining government access to short term financing during the broader restructuring.

However, analysts caution that persistently high treasury bill borrowing at elevated interest rates increases debt servicing costs and crowds out private sector credit. Banks and other financial institutions hold substantial treasury bill portfolios, reducing funds available for lending to businesses and consumers. The government paid approximately GH¢15 billion in domestic interest in the first nine months of 2025 according to Controller and Accountant General data.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained the policy rate at 27% in November 2025, citing inflation risks and the need to anchor expectations. BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison emphasized that monetary policy must remain tight until inflation shows sustained decline toward the medium term target of 8% plus or minus 2%. Treasury bill rates typically track several percentage points below the policy rate, creating a yield curve that influences broader interest rate structure.

Ghana’s December 2025 inflation rate of 23.8% represented the seventh consecutive monthly decline from the April peak of 26.4%. However, the rate remains well above the central bank’s target range, constraining the MPC’s ability to reduce the policy rate. Food inflation drove much of the increase in 2024 and 2025, reflecting currency depreciation, rising transportation costs, and weather related agricultural disruptions.

The cedi exchanged at approximately GH¢12.35 per US dollar on January 6, 2026, according to interbank market data. The currency has depreciated roughly 8% against the dollar in the first week of 2026 following December’s relative stability when the BoG deployed foreign exchange interventions funded by IMF disbursements and cocoa proceeds. Currency weakness contributes to inflation through higher import costs, particularly for petroleum products and other essentials.

Ghana’s external debt restructuring negotiations with official bilateral creditors under the G20 Common Framework remain ongoing. The country reached agreement with Eurobond holders in November 2024, exchanging $13 billion in international bonds for new instruments with reduced principal and extended maturities. Completing the official bilateral restructuring would unlock additional IMF disbursements and strengthen Ghana’s debt sustainability outlook.

The government’s medium term debt management strategy aims to gradually lengthen the maturity profile of domestic debt from its current concentration in treasury bills. However, this transition depends on restoring investor confidence in longer dated instruments following the 2022 domestic exchange. The Ministry of Finance has cautiously resumed issuance of medium term notes but at volumes substantially below pre crisis levels.

Whether this week’s GH¢7.56 billion target will be fully subscribed depends partly on liquidity conditions in the banking system. Banks held excess reserves of approximately GH¢3.8 billion above required levels as of late December, providing capacity to absorb government securities. The BoG can also conduct open market operations to inject liquidity if needed to support auction demand.

Settlement for accepted bids typically occurs within one to two business days following the auction. Investors receive their treasury bill allocations electronically through the Central Securities Depository, and interest accrues immediately. At maturity, principal plus interest is automatically credited to investors’ accounts unless they elect to roll over into new instruments.

The continued strong demand for treasury bills reflects limited alternative investment options in Ghana’s current economic environment. Equity market returns have disappointed amid broader economic challenges, while real estate and foreign currency investments carry their own risks and liquidity constraints. For risk averse investors seeking relatively secure returns, government securities remain the preferred choice despite negative real yields.