Government Targets 180,000 Hectares of Coconut Farms by 2028

Ghana plans to double coconut plantation coverage from 90,000 hectares to 180,000 hectares by the end of 2028, according to the Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor.

The expansion forms part of the government’s broader agricultural strategy to strengthen the coconut value chain and consolidate Ghana’s position as Africa’s leading coconut producer and the 12th largest globally.

Dr Otokunor disclosed the target at a training programme for coconut farmers held in Kumasi on Thursday, February 6, 2026. The event brought together approximately 500 coconut farmers and agricultural extension officers from the Ashanti and Western North regions.

The government has already added 31,500 hectares of new coconut plantations through the distribution of over three million improved seedlings to farmers last year under the Presidential Initiative on Coconut Development.

Ghana currently produces more than 500,000 metric tonnes of fresh coconuts annually, with the sector supporting the livelihoods of nearly 1.8 million people. The crop is cultivated across 11 regions on existing farmland of 90,000 hectares.

Dr Otokunor emphasized that the expansion seeks to shift farmers from selling raw produce to processing, packaging and branding coconut products for premium international markets. He warned that selling unprocessed coconuts keeps farmers in what he described as a poverty trap.

The training programme, organized in collaboration with Ghana Exim Bank and the Coconut Federation of Ghana, focused on improved agronomic practices, nursery establishment, plantation management, pest and disease control, and market-oriented production.

Isaac Obeng Antwi-Arko, Deputy Manager for Projects at Ghana Exim Bank, confirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting the initiative and urged farmers to apply the technical knowledge provided to maximize productivity and income.

The government has positioned the coconut sector as a key pillar of its agricultural diversification agenda, highlighting the crop’s multiple commercial uses including coconut oil, beverages, fibres, cosmetics and animal feed.