Government Taps KPMG for Major Telecom Sector Overhaul

Ghana has appointed international consulting firm KPMG as transaction advisor to guide the proposed restructuring of AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana, marking a significant intervention to rebalance the country’s telecommunications market.

Communications Minister Sam George announced the appointment Friday during a press conference addressing the ongoing crisis at AT Ghana, which has accumulated over $150 million in debt to infrastructure provider ATC Ghana.

The government has appointed KPMG as transaction advisor to guide the future of AT, with the goal of building a strong competitor to rebalance the mobile market, George stated, emphasizing the strategic importance of creating effective competition against market leader MTN Ghana.

KPMG has been given a 60-day mandate to complete a comprehensive review that will include examining the government’s shareholding in Telecel Ghana, recommending structural options to strengthen market competition, and outlining pathways to improve telecommunications services for consumers.

The appointment comes amid emergency measures to protect over three million AT Ghana subscribers after ATC Ghana disconnected power to AT’s infrastructure over the ballooned debt of over $150 million that has accumulated since 2020.

George provided crucial assurances about employment security, stating that AT Ghana’s 300 permanent employees will retain their positions during the restructuring process. The transaction advisor has also been instructed to develop options for safeguarding approximately 200 contract staff positions.

“There will be no job losses. I have already met with the staff and offered them assurances in this regard”, George emphasized, addressing concerns about potential layoffs during the integration process.

The restructuring initiative represents a fundamental shift in Ghana’s telecommunications landscape, where MTN Ghana dominates with significant market share while smaller operators struggle with financial sustainability and infrastructure costs.

George commended the “exceptional skills and commitment” of technical teams from both AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana for managing the emergency integration under difficult circumstances, highlighting the successful implementation of national roaming arrangements.

The emergency roaming system has enabled AT subscribers to access services through Telecel’s network without disruption, preventing a potential telecommunications blackout that could have affected millions of users across the country.

KPMG’s assessment will likely examine various merger scenarios, joint venture possibilities, and operational integration strategies to create a financially viable competitor capable of challenging MTN’s market dominance.

Industry analysts suggest the restructuring could reshape Ghana’s telecommunications sector by reducing the number of major operators from four to three while potentially creating a stronger state-backed alternative to private competitors.

The government’s intervention reflects broader concerns about market concentration in Ghana’s telecommunications industry, where infrastructure costs and competitive pressures have strained smaller operators’ financial viability.

For consumers, the restructuring aims to maintain service quality while potentially offering improved coverage and competitive pricing through a strengthened second operator with enhanced financial backing.

The 60-day timeline creates urgency around KPMG’s recommendations, which will likely influence the future structure of Ghana’s telecommunications market and government involvement in the sector.

Stakeholders, including employees, customers, and industry partners, have been urged to remain patient while awaiting KPMG’s comprehensive analysis and strategic recommendations for the combined operations.

The appointment underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining competitive telecommunications services while addressing the financial challenges that have plagued smaller operators in Ghana’s evolving digital economy.

Success of the restructuring could serve as a model for similar telecommunications interventions across West Africa, where governments increasingly seek to balance market competition with financial sustainability in the sector.