Government Sympathises with Flood Victims, Pledges Long-Term Action on Flooding

The Government has expressed sympathy to individuals, families and communities affected by recent flooding incidents across Accra and other parts of the country and has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling Ghana’s persistent flooding challenge.

In a press release issued on Friday, Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, conveyed the government’s condolences to victims who have suffered losses following days of heavy rainfall. The Ministry noted that the flooding had damaged homes, businesses and public infrastructure while disrupting economic and social activities across affected communities.

The Minister said government recognizes the emotional, social and economic hardship caused by the floods and remains committed to supporting recovery efforts for affected households and communities.

According to the statement, the recent floods highlight the urgent need for collective action to address the country’s longstanding flooding problem. While climate change and increasingly intense rainfall events continue to place pressure on urban infrastructure, the government said human activities remain a major factor contributing to the severity of flooding.

The Ministry referenced comments by President John Dramani Mahama, who recently observed that Ghana’s flooding challenges are largely worsened by poor environmental practices, including indiscriminate waste disposal, construction on waterways and wetlands, and non-compliance with planning regulations.

It further noted that encroachment on water retention areas, inadequate drainage maintenance, unregulated developments and weak enforcement of planning and sanitation regulations have intensified the impact of seasonal rains, particularly in rapidly urbanising cities such as Accra.

The government stressed that solving the flooding menace will require a shared commitment from public institutions, local authorities, traditional leaders and citizens, arguing that sustainable solutions can only be achieved through stronger compliance with environmental and land-use regulations.

To address the immediate situation, the Ministry said it has activated emergency response measures through the Ghana Hydrological Authority in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, security agencies and other stakeholders. These measures include the deployment of emergency response teams, distribution of relief items, assessment of damaged infrastructure and intensified desilting of drains in flood-prone areas.

The Ministry also outlined ongoing interventions aimed at reducing flood risks, including drainage improvement projects, rehabilitation and expansion of stormwater infrastructure, enforcement of development controls, removal of structures obstructing waterways and improvements in early warning systems and emergency preparedness.

Looking ahead, government pledged to implement a comprehensive flood management strategy focused on major investments in drainage infrastructure, integrated urban planning, wetland protection, stricter enforcement of environmental regulations and the development of climate-resilient communities.

The Ministry assured the public that it would continue working with stakeholders to address the root causes of flooding and urged citizens to support the effort by keeping drains free of waste, avoiding construction on waterways and adhering to environmental regulations.

Hon. Adjei said collective action remains essential to protecting lives, livelihoods and national development from the recurring threat of flooding.