Government Swears In Nine Member GNPA Board

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has inaugurated a new board of directors for the Ghana National Procurement Agency (GNPA) with a mandate to boost operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

The nine member board was sworn in at a ceremony in Accra, where Ofosu-Adjare challenged the leadership to strengthen the agency’s contribution to industrial growth and commodity supply stability. She emphasized the government’s commitment to institutional reform and accountability as part of its broader economic transformation agenda.

“GNPA’s legacy as a trusted procurement and trading institution must be sustained through efficiency, integrity, and forward looking management. The new board must work to reposition GNPA as a competitive player in both the domestic and export commodity markets,” the Minister stated.

She commended GNPA for maintaining relevance in Ghana’s trade and commodity value chain despite operational challenges. The Minister urged board members to prioritize transparency, innovation and good corporate governance in directing the agency’s activities.

Reverend Ernest Kwadzo Agyei, appointed as board chairperson, thanked President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for the confidence reposed in the team. He pledged to uphold professionalism and accountability in executing the agency’s mandate.

“GNPA is central to the effective and ethical funding of public institutions. We must therefore conduct ourselves with fairness, due process, and an unwavering sense of responsibility to the nation we serve,” Rev. Agyei said. He committed the board to promoting teamwork, professionalism and sound governance aligned with the Ministry’s vision.

The newly constituted board includes Ivy Emefa Adiko, Carey Yaw Owusu-Anti, Edinam Kojo Asamoah, Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeaboar III, Stephen Kwaku Bonah, Henry Yaw Acheampong, Professor Frederick Dayour and Joseph Konadu.

Board members pledged to implement sound management practices, maintain financial discipline and pursue strategic investments that will consolidate GNPA’s market leadership and developmental impact across sectors.

Ofosu-Adjare expressed confidence that the reconstituted board will position GNPA as a catalyst for advancing Ghana’s trade, industrialization and food security objectives. The agency plays a key role in commodity procurement and trading for government institutions and state enterprises.

The inauguration forms part of wider institutional restructuring efforts by the government to enhance efficiency in state owned enterprises and strengthen their contribution to national development.