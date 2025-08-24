Government Suspends Forest Mining Permits Amid Environmental Push

The Mahama administration has moved to suspend mining permits in forest reserves as part of a broader strategy to address environmental degradation linked to unregulated extraction activities.

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, defended the government’s approach to mining regulation during a recent television appearance. He emphasized that complete elimination of mining operations remains unrealistic for Ghana’s economy while stressing the urgent need for proper oversight.

“No government can stop mining per se in Ghana; it is not possible. But what we must do is regulate it,” Gbande explained, outlining the administration’s position on balancing economic interests with environmental protection.

The government official pointed to extensive damage across the country’s water systems and protected forest areas, attributing much of the destruction to previous policy decisions. According to Gbande, permits were previously granted to foreign operators without adequate requirements for land restoration or reforestation programs.

Current efforts include mobilizing cabinet ministers to address environmental destruction while pursuing accountability measures against those responsible for unreclaimed mining sites. The administration has signaled its intention to pursue legal action against operators who failed to restore damaged areas over recent years.

Gbande described those conducting illegal mining in protected zones as “environmental terrorists,” indicating a hardline stance toward unauthorized operations in sensitive ecological areas. The government has reportedly identified specific individuals and communities involved in such activities.

The deputy director criticized previous parliamentary opposition to environmental measures, suggesting that current opposition voices lack credibility on mining issues. He argued that the same political forces now expressing concern were responsible for policies that enabled widespread environmental damage.

Ghana’s mining sector contributes significantly to national revenue but has faced growing scrutiny over environmental impacts. The country’s gold mining industry, in particular, has expanded rapidly in recent decades, often at the expense of forest cover and water quality.

The administration’s approach reflects broader regional concerns about balancing resource extraction with sustainable development goals. Similar debates are playing out across West Africa as governments grapple with environmental protection versus economic growth pressures.