Government Support Needed for National HIV Funds

The Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET) has renewed calls for urgent government financing of the National HIV and AIDS Fund, warning that dwindling donor support could derail Ghana’s progress toward ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030.

The appeal came at the climax of GHANET’s seven-day “2025 End-Of-Year Safe Sex Campaign,” which ended Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, at Laboma Beach in Accra. The campaign combined free HIV self-test kits, condom distribution and intensive sex education aimed at holidaymakers during one of the riskiest periods for new infections.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event, GHANET President Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin said the end-of-year festivities often coincide with increased risky sexual behavior, making targeted awareness campaigns critical.

“This is a campaign that we wage to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections,” Ortsin said. “During the end of the year, people get into party mode. Sometimes people get reckless and engage in risky sexual behaviors, so we need to remind everyone that HIV is still around.”

According to 2024 data from the Ghana AIDS Commission, Ghana recorded about 15,000 new HIV infections and approximately 12,000 AIDS-related deaths that year. Ortsin described the figures as worrying, stressing the need for sustained public education and easy access to prevention tools.

As part of the campaign, GHANET volunteers and staff distributed more hundreds of HIV self-test kits between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. About 60% of recipients chose to take the kits home to test privately, while 40% opted to be tested on the spot by trained personnel.

“We distribute free condoms, and we also distribute free test kits,” Ortsin said. “Some people insist that we do the testing for them, and we do it. Others prefer to take it home and test in the privacy of their own homes.”

GHANET has been promoting HIV self-testing since 2023 to reduce stigma and barriers associated with facility-based testing. Ortsin said the approach is yielding results, noting that more than 500 people who tested reactive through the campaign have since been linked to confirmatory testing and placed on treatment.

The campaign also addressed persistent misconceptions about HIV risk, particularly the belief that condom use is unnecessary once partners become familiar with each other.

“It is very risky to have unprotected sex with someone without knowing the person’s status,” Ortsin said. “Don’t look at somebody’s face, physique or appearance and conclude that they are HIV-negative. Make sure you test and are sure of the status before engaging in unprotected sex.”

He emphasized that advances in self-testing mean couples no longer need to visit health facilities before knowing their status. “In the comfort of your own home, you can test and get to know your status,” he said.

Despite decades of national response efforts, Ortsin acknowledged that Ghana has yet to eliminate new infections. He noted, however, that the country has made measurable progress since the Ghana AIDS Commission was established in 2002.

“At some point, prevalence was almost 3%. Today we are around 1.4%,” he said. “That means we have significantly reduced prevalence, but we still have a long way to go.”

The biggest challenge, Ortsin said, is financing. He warned that Ghana’s reliance on external donors is no longer sustainable, particularly as global health funding declines.

“I would like to use this opportunity to remind government that the National HIV and AIDS Fund is empty,” he said. “This fund was started in 2016, and as we speak, there is no money in that kitty.”

GHANET and other stakeholders have increasingly voiced concern over reduced international support. Ortsin pointed to cuts in global health financing, including reduced contributions from the United States and the closure or scaling back of donor agencies.

“All we are doing is relying on the Global Fund to support us,” he said. “But donors are reducing their commitments. By 2030, no donor will be putting their money into HIV and AIDS programming again.”

Without domestic financing, Ortsin warned, Ghana risks shortages of essential commodities, including testing kits and antiretroviral medications.

“We need government to put money into the National HIV and AIDS Fund so we can buy the necessary commodities and medications,” he said. “That is the only way we will be able to eliminate HIV as a public health threat.”

Several holidaymakers who participated in the Laboma Beach activities echoed the call for vigilance. Many told reporters that the campaign served as a timely reminder that HIV remains a reality in Ghana.

“HIV and AIDS are still around us,” one participant said. “People should be conscious at all times and not engage in unprotected sex without knowing their partner’s status.”

As music blared and beachgoers ushered in the New Year, GHANET volunteers continued to engage passersby with counseling, demonstrations and educational materials. For Ortsin, the festive setting underscored the urgency of the message.

“We cannot relax,” he said. “If we are serious about ending AIDS by 2030, government must act now and support the National HIV and AIDS Fund.”

By Kingsley Asiedu