Government Statistician Says GSS Data Critical for Business Success

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu has told business leaders that every single statistic produced by the Ghana Statistical Service is relevant to the business community and should inform strategic decision making.

Speaking at the Africa Business Conversation Series organized by AB & David Africa on the theme “Business in Ghana: Is It a Game of Numbers?” Dr. Iddrisu emphasized the critical role data plays in business success. The event brought together business leaders, strategists, and policymakers to discuss pertinent issues affecting businesses and the economy.

The statistician addressed concerns about the unavailability of sector specific data sets, announcing that GSS is working on reforms including amendments to the Statistical Service Act, 2019 (Act 1003) to improve Ghana’s data collection and dissemination capabilities.

Dr. Iddrisu revealed that GSS will begin producing regional and district economic growth figures in 2026 following completion of the ongoing GDP rebasing exercise. This represents a significant expansion of the service’s data offerings that could benefit businesses operating in specific regions.

“We are very mindful of regional and district data. We are currently embarking on a GDP rebasing exercise. We believe that when we complete that exercise it will provide the opportunity to possibly report GDP at the regional level,” he stated.

The rebasing process, which started recently, is expected to be completed by next year. Rebasing typically recalibrates and incorporates new economic structures and data for efficient modeling of key economic indicators such as GDP and inflation.

On the review of the Statistical Service Act, Dr. Iddrisu explained that updating the legal framework is essential to improving service delivery. The revised law will give GSS the power to ensure institutions share data when required, enabling more comprehensive statistical coverage.

He stressed that the legal review will enable sustainable data collection, positioning GSS as a world class data provision institution. This institutional strengthening is seen as crucial for supporting Ghana’s economic recovery and development goals.

Senior Partner at AB and David, David Ofosu Dorte, charged Ghanaian businesses to collaborate more closely with the statistical service. He explained that data backed decision making will enhance strategic choices and improve business development outcomes.

“We must give credit to the GSS, there are a lot of what they publish which businesses ought to pay attention to. It turns out that they have quite a lot of data that either businesses are not aware of or they have failed to highlight in their presentations,” Ofosu Dorte noted.

He emphasized that businesses can use GSS data in their corporate strategy formulation, potentially giving them competitive advantages through better informed planning and resource allocation.

Prof. Godfried Bokpin, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School and panelist at the conversation, highlighted the need for academia to reshape existing curricula to suit current industry demands. He also admonished lecturers to incorporate data from institutions such as GSS in their teaching.

The discussion comes at a time when Ghana’s economic recovery efforts under the IMF programme require accurate, timely data for policy formulation and monitoring. Reliable statistics are essential for tracking progress on fiscal targets, inflation control, and economic growth projections.

The Africa Business Conversation series, like AB and David’s Crystal Ball initiative, seeks to create platforms for dialogue on business and economic issues. Such forums are increasingly important as businesses navigate economic uncertainties and seek competitive advantages through better information.

The emphasis on data driven decision making reflects a growing recognition in Ghana’s business community that intuition alone is insufficient in today’s complex economic environment. Access to reliable, granular data can make the difference between successful investments and costly mistakes.

For GSS, the challenge ahead involves not just producing more data but ensuring businesses know how to access and interpret the information. The service has committed to improving its communication and outreach to make its statistical products more accessible and user friendly.