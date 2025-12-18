Government Seeks Civil Society Input on Petroleum Act Legislative Review Committee

The Ghanaian government is consulting with civil society organizations to gather stakeholder views as part of efforts to review the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act 2016 and associated regulations governing the upstream petroleum sector.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition inaugurated a Legislative Review Committee earlier this year co-chaired by former Minister for Power Dr Kwabena Donkor to assess the current Petroleum Exploration and Production Act 2016 (Act 919) and associated regulations. The committee is meeting with members of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas on Thursday December 18 at a stakeholder engagement meeting to gather inputs for its recommendations and final report.

A letter from the National Assembly Clerk invited the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas to the engagement meeting, describing the organization as a critical stakeholder in the review process. The letter requested the platform send subject matter experts to provide insights that will shape the committee’s work, addressing areas including upstream petroleum licensing and contracting procedures, fiscal framework, onshore activities and policy, regulatory oversight and institutional alignment, and local content and participation.

The government justifies the need for urgent reforms in the regulatory framework and policies to make them fit for purpose, address new industry realities and maximize benefits for Ghanaians. The review aims to strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness, attract sustainable investment and align petroleum operations with national development goals including the energy transition agenda, according to sources familiar with the committee’s work.

The Petroleum Exploration and Production Act 2016 governs the upstream sector covering exploration, development and production of petroleum. The legislation vests all mineral resources including oil and gas in the President on behalf of the Ghanaian people according to the 1992 Constitution, with the Petroleum Commission serving as regulator to oversee and coordinate activities in the upstream petroleum industry.

Stakeholders have long argued that the sector needs robust reforms as Ghana risks losing investment competitiveness, undermining revenue collection and missing out on deeper local participation without the legislative overhaul. The review will encompass gaps in licensing, fiscal arrangements, local content participation and environmental oversight to ensure the sector delivers full economic value.

The legislative review could reform how Ghana manages its petroleum wealth amid global energy transition pressures and increasing demand for accountability. Four months after commencing work, the committee is now collecting stakeholder input to inform its recommendations before submitting its final report to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.