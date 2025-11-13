Government Secures Energy Debt Relief While Boosting Sector Efficiency

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that government successfully renegotiated all power purchase agreements with independent power producers, saving over US$250 million and restructuring GH¢1.1 billion in energy sector debt over a four year period.

Presenting the 2026 budget to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, Dr Forson revealed that the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) monthly revenue has increased by about 90%, from US$900 million to US$1.7 billion. The remarkable growth results from better enforcement of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism and ongoing reforms in the energy sector.

When the administration assumed office, Ghana’s energy sector owed US$1.4 billion to independent power producers. The burden has been reduced through extensive negotiations led by local experts at no cost to the state. For the first time, government is not approving new arrears in the energy sector, marking a significant milestone in fiscal discipline.

Government is now fully current on payments, having cleared US$300 million in 2025 year to date and allocating US$345 million for 2026. Ghana has paid about US$1.5 billion in 2025 to settle renegotiated Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) commitments, reduce Independent Power Producer (IPP) arrears, and remain current on energy invoices.

The renegotiations have resulted in lower tariffs for consumers. Solar projects such as BXC and Meinergy have seen their rates reduced from 18 cents to 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour, cutting costs by nearly 64% while expanding access to power. The savings demonstrate how strategic negotiations can simultaneously reduce government expenditure and lower electricity costs for businesses and households.

Cabinet has approved a Private Sector Participation (PSP) strategy to address billing and collection challenges at ECG. A Transaction Advisor is expected to be procured by the end of November 2025, with concession contracts targeted for the third quarter of 2026. The efficiency reforms aim to reduce technical, commercial and collection losses that have historically drained resources.

ECG has recorded Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection losses of up to 40%, meaning nearly half of the power generated is either wasted or unaccounted for. The inefficiency results in a monthly revenue shortfall of US$25.8 million, further deepening the sector’s financial instability and requiring continuous government transfers.

Government has agreed on a payment plan with the World Bank to clear gas related liabilities, paying US$384.6 million between January and August 2025 and reducing drawdowns on Standby Letters of Credit to US$210.5 million. Full restoration of the credit facility is targeted by April 2026, enabling more reliable gas supply for power generation.

Daily gas deliveries have been increased by 70 million standard cubic feet to reduce dependence on liquid fuels and ensure stable power generation. The shift from costly alternative fuels such as heavy fuel oils and distillate oils to domestic and international natural gas significantly reduces production costs and fiscal pressure on the sector.

The Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP) implements comprehensive interventions to address systemic challenges. Measures include improving collection efficiency for ECG and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), implementing liquid fuel to gas swaps, and completing IPP capacity renegotiations to generate additional savings.

Ghana’s energy sector faced a projected cumulative shortfall exceeding US$9 billion by 2026 without immediate reforms. The power sector suffered from high inefficiency, rising operational costs, and mounting debt that threatened long term sustainability. In 2024 alone, the sector recorded a US$2.2 billion shortfall despite government transfers of US$2.1 billion between 2023 and 2024.

Unpaid legacy arrears in the energy sector stood at US$1.3 billion at the end of 2022, with annual cumulative sector shortfalls reaching US$2.2 billion in 2024. The persistent deficits forced some power plants to shut down operations, creating gaps in electricity supply and eroding investor confidence as government struggled to honor power purchase agreements.

An unsustainable electricity pricing model where tariffs are often politically influenced with subsidies and misaligned with actual production costs contributed to the financial crisis. Limited supply of both domestic and international natural gas due to arrears owed, pipeline infrastructure challenges, and declining upstream investments in oil and gas exacerbated the situation.

Government is expanding renewable energy projects to complement thermal plants and provide stable, reliable energy supply. Integrating wind power, solar, and battery storage solutions could reduce operational costs and lessen dependence on expensive imported fuels. With low operational costs, renewables can reduce the need for government subsidies while keeping electricity prices affordable.

The new government led by President John Dramani Mahama has signaled commitment to greening the national grid by expanding the scope of the Energy Ministry to include Green Transition in its portfolio. The policy shift marks an important move toward environmental sustainability in Ghana’s energy sector, though specific implementation strategies await detailed announcement.

Investment in transmission infrastructure and rural electrification continues under the Rural Electrification Program. In 2024, government connected 276 rural communities to the National Grid, increasing the access rate from 88.95% to 89.03%. The expansion brings electricity to previously underserved areas, supporting economic activities and improving quality of life.

Ghana has stabilized electricity supply in recent months and started exporting surplus to neighboring countries. Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor announced in September that improved supply follows a period of stress earlier in the year when imported shipments of light fuel oil from Nigeria helped the country avoid blackouts.

The energy sector debt currently stands at approximately US$3.1 billion, with US$3.7 billion required to clear all arrears according to Dr Forson. While the decision to pursue comprehensive reforms may seem challenging, it is both justified and timely given the structural crisis that has accumulated over years of policy missteps, poor financial management, and external shocks.

Electricity tariffs were set below cost recovery levels for extended periods, leading to persistent revenue shortfalls that prevented ECG, Volta River Authority (VRA), and other state institutions from covering operational costs or meeting obligations to independent power producers. The problem worsened after the 2012 to 2016 power crisis when government entered long term contracts with several IPPs.

Many agreements included take or pay clauses requiring ECG to pay for power capacity whether or not it is utilized. While this helped restore power supply in the short term, it created long term financial burdens that persist today and consume substantial portions of government revenue that could otherwise fund development projects.

The comprehensive energy sector strategy balances debt clearance with efficiency improvements and expansion of generation capacity. Government aims to build a financially sustainable energy sector that can reliably power economic transformation without requiring continuous fiscal transfers or accumulating new arrears that burden future generations.