Government Secures Clearance to Pay Over 31,000 Health Workers

Ghana’s government has secured financial clearance to address salary arrears affecting more than 31,000 nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals who’ve been working without pay, some for nearly a year.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh announced Monday in Accra that the Ministry of Health obtained clearance for 17,909 nurses, midwives, and allied health interns who started national service in early 2024, plus an additional 13,500 nurses and midwives recruited and posted late last year. The clearance, which originally expired December 31, 2024, has been renewed to ensure all affected workers receive their due payments.

“Financial clearance has been secured for payment of the 17,909 nurses, midwives, and allied health interns who started their national service in early 2024,” Akandoh stated. “Financial clearance has also been secured for 13,500 recruited and posted late last year, with their financial clearance expiring by 31st December 2024.”

The announcement brings cautious relief to thousands of health professionals who’ve struggled for months without salaries while managing Ghana’s healthcare demands. Salary delays for newly recruited nurses and midwives have been a recurring challenge in Ghana’s public health sector, with workers citing the impact on morale and quality healthcare delivery.

Cabinet has approved immediate payment for 6,500 nurses and midwives, with disbursements expected to begin in November 2025. The remaining workers will receive their payments once administrative processes are completed.

Beyond nurses and midwives, the ministry has also placed 883 medical house officers who began work in 2024 without pay on salary, and secured clearance for 203 doctors recruited late last year. It’s a significant administrative undertaking that reflects the scale of the problem inherited by the current administration.

The Health Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving these inherited salary arrears while strengthening administrative systems to prevent future delays. “The Ministry is putting in place measures as part of a broader agenda to strengthen Ghana’s health system and ensure the welfare of its workforce,” Akandoh said.

He urged health workers to remain calm and continue serving with dedication, directing any outstanding salary concerns through appropriate channels for prompt attention. It’s a request that carries weight given the frustration many workers have expressed publicly in recent weeks.

The move addresses what had become a growing crisis in Ghana’s healthcare sector. Health workers have been caught between professional duty and personal financial pressure, particularly as living costs continue rising. Some had reportedly gone ten months without pay, forcing difficult choices between continuing to serve patients and meeting basic personal obligations.

Previous reports indicated that while some 6,500 colleagues received payment starting in April 2025, delays in settling arrears for others threatened the delivery of quality healthcare across the country.

The government attributes the delays to bureaucratic bottlenecks and financial constraints carried over from the previous administration. Whether these latest clearances translate into actual money in workers’ accounts remains to be seen, but the announcement represents concrete progress after months of uncertainty.

For Ghana’s health sector, the resolution can’t come soon enough. A demoralized workforce struggling with personal financial crises inevitably affects patient care, and the country’s healthcare system can’t afford that additional strain. If the November payments materialize as promised, it’ll mark a turning point in restoring confidence among health professionals who’ve continued working despite being unpaid.