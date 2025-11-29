Government Rolls Out Strategic Measures to Stabilise Energy Sector

The government has implemented a series of strategic policy measures aimed at stabilising Ghana’s energy sector, Minister of Energy and Green Transition Mr John Abdulai Jinapor announced on Friday.

Speaking at the Ninth Ghana Energy Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Mr Jinapor said the interventions were restoring energy security and supporting economic and industrial growth, following months of load shedding triggered by a 700 megawatt supply shortfall in December 2024. The awards ceremony was held under the theme “Repositioning the Energy Sector as a Pillar of National Development.”

Mr Jinapor noted that the government remains committed to consolidating gains made in recent months while pursuing long term goals of energy security, economic stability, and sustainable industrial expansion. The minister stressed that effective management of the energy sector extends beyond infrastructure development to encompass the people, professionals, and investors driving its growth.

He recalled that the current administration inherited an energy sector in distress but has since rolled out reforms across the entire value chain, from generation to distribution, exploration, and financing. These reforms, according to the minister, are gradually stabilising the system after months of operational challenges that affected both domestic consumers and industrial users.

Upon assuming office, the sector faced a major shortfall of about 700 megawatts in December 2024, leading to persistent load shedding and public frustration, Mr Jinapor stated. He explained that GRIDCo’s records for 2024 revealed a persistent pattern of power supply interruptions culminating in the significant deficit at year end.

The minister reported that with support from Ghana Gas and cooperation from industry leaders, significant progress has been achieved. For several months now, the country has maintained stable power supply with no load shedding, representing a marked improvement over conditions experienced during late 2024 and early 2025.

Mr Jinapor added that the Ministry maintains an open door policy and continues to welcome stakeholder input to strengthen sector development. He emphasized the importance of collaborative engagement with all players in the energy value chain to ensure sustainable improvements.

Ghana’s energy sector has undergone significant strain in recent years, driven by growing demand, financial shortfalls, ageing infrastructure, and inefficiencies across generation, transmission, and distribution networks. The 2024 supply deficit which triggered nationwide load shedding highlighted long standing structural issues including delayed investments, fuel supply constraints, and high indebtedness among state owned utilities.

Data from the Institute for Energy Security (IES) in November 2024 showed that daily power generation regularly fell below the system peak demand of roughly 3,700 megawatts, with generation averaging around 3,000 megawatts, creating approximately 700 megawatts in daily shortfall. This persistent deficit indicated underlying issues rooted in generation capacity limitations, resource constraints, and operational policies.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other distribution entities faced mounting financial pressure throughout 2024. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ghana’s outstanding energy sector debt reached 1.6 billion dollars by end 2022 and was nearing 2 billion dollars, owed mainly to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and fuel suppliers.

In November 2024, Mr Jinapor warned that if the government failed to address the growing debt crisis, ECG could be forced to shed over 700 megawatts of power, a situation he described as potentially disastrous for the nation. The Chamber of Independent Power Producers Ghana indicated that three of its members were likely to shut down due to debts owed them, with the government owing 259 million dollars.

Among the key challenges confronting the sector are growing demand which has outpaced infrastructure upgrades, resulting in system losses and congestion. Heavy reliance on natural gas exposes the sector to supply disruptions and pricing pressures, while high technical and commercial losses continue to drain resources and reduce operational efficiency.

The energy sector’s financial viability has been undermined by below cost recovery tariffs, often driven by exchange rate fluctuations, distribution and recovery losses, and excess capacity combined with take or pay contracts with IPPs. During foreign exchange crises, the sector faces particular challenges because the majority of power generation costs are denominated in dollars while revenue is collected primarily in cedis, resulting in significant exchange losses.

Despite these challenges, the government has outlined several renewable energy initiatives aimed at diversifying Ghana’s energy mix and reducing dependence on thermal generation. Over 200 megawatts of solar projects are underway, including a 25 megawatt floating solar plant at the Bui Dam and a 30 megawatt project at the Kpong Reservoir in partnership with Germany’s KfW Bank.

New mini grid systems have been commissioned in Azizakpe, Aflive, and Alorkpem, providing power to more than 3,700 residents in Ada. Feasibility studies have been completed for 150 island and lakeside communities in Afram Plains, with a 100 million dollar investment planned to extend electricity access to these underserved areas.

Nearly 2,500 smart solar streetlights have been installed in the Ashanti Region as part of a pilot programme, with nationwide expansion planned to improve public lighting while reducing grid demand. A 22 megawatt solar project is being rolled out across public institutions, expected to save 52 million cedis annually in electricity costs.

Ghana has also advanced to Phase 2 of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) roadmap for nuclear energy development, with 60 percent of pre construction requirements completed. This initiative forms part of long term efforts to diversify energy sources and provide baseload capacity to support industrialisation.

The Ministry has introduced reforms to support local content development in the energy sector. The Petroleum Commission’s Local Content Fund has increased by 11.22 percent in cedi terms, equivalent to 29.89 million cedis, and by 27.08 percent in dollar terms at 2.49 million dollars. The fund supports training and capacity building for Ghanaian businesses in the oil and gas industry.

Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework, a 560 billion dollar roadmap launched at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), remains central to the government’s strategy. It seeks to deliver affordable energy targeting below 4.5 cents per kilowatt hour while prioritising decarbonisation and universal access.

The Ghana Energy Awards, organised by the Energy Media Group since 2017, has become a platform for recognising excellence and innovation in the sector. The awards are endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and the World Energy Council Ghana, with independent validation by Forvis Mazars and Casely Brooke Law Firm.

Kwame Jantuah, Chairman of the Awarding Panel and a renowned energy consultant, stated that the awards play a vital role in supporting a robust and resilient energy sector. He emphasized that independent institutions like the Ghana Energy Awards help assess sector performance and maintain accountability.

The 2025 edition featured 26 competitive and six honorary categories, including Energy Personality of the Year, Chief Executive Officer of the Year, and Energy Company of the Year. New categories introduced this year include Energy Sector Reformer of the Year, Energy Sector Operational Resilience Award, and Emerging Female Leader in Energy.

Mr Nishant Kumar Sharma, Executive Co-Chair of the World Energy Council’s Studies Committee on the Energy Trilemma, attended the event, bringing an international perspective to discussions about Ghana’s energy transformation. His presence underscored global interest in Ghana’s efforts to balance energy security, equity, and environmental sustainability.

Stabilising Ghana’s energy sector requires a combination of financial restructuring, infrastructure investment, renewable expansion, and stronger governance frameworks. With sustained reforms and adequate financing, Ghana can build a resilient energy system that supports industrialisation, economic growth, and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

The government’s ability to maintain recent gains will depend on addressing legacy debts, securing adequate fuel supplies, upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure, and implementing cost reflective tariffs that balance affordability with financial sustainability for utilities.