Government Risks Public Funds in Springfield Oil Block Deal

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has warned that government could expose public resources to unnecessary risk if it proceeds with plans to acquire Springfield Exploration and Production Limited’s stake in the West Cape Three Points Block 2 (WCTP2).

Executive Director Benjamin Boakye cautioned that the proposed move raises serious concerns about fiscal prudence and could set a dangerous precedent for future oil and gas asset transactions. His warning follows a Ministry of Energy and Green Transition announcement that the National Oil Company and its subsidiary, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Explorco, are engaging Springfield in discussions over a possible takeover of its WCTP2 interest.

The ministry described the initiative as part of government’s broader strategy to safeguard national petroleum assets and optimize upstream output. Officials cited declining crude oil production over recent years, alongside uncertainties in the global energy transition, as reasons for urgency in advancing development of the WCTP2 resource base.

“The intention is to reposition this asset for accelerated development, potentially through partnerships with technically strong and experienced deepwater operators willing to collaborate with the state,” the ministry said in a press statement. Authorities added that the Petroleum Commission (PC) and GNPC are jointly procuring services of a Technical Consultant and an independent Transactional Advisor to ensure all decisions are evidence based and commercially prudent.

However, ACEP views the situation fundamentally differently. In a social media post shared with organizations including the Open Society Foundations, Ford Foundation, Action Aid, Imani Centre for Policy and Education and Deloitte, Boakye emphasized that contractors are supposed to take risks and share benefits only when they succeed.

“The oil block belongs to the state. When contractors fail, it is the state’s duty to reclaim its asset, not underwrite the losses of private companies,” he stated. Boakye also expressed concern over claims that GNPC and Explorco are engaged in constructive discussions with Springfield, questioning the credibility of both entities given their track record.

“Both entities know the facts too well, but their track record undermines their credibility. We often hold politicians accountable, but technical officials who advise private interests while moonlighting escape scrutiny. In this case, top GNPC and Explorco officials are complicit,” he said.

Earlier this year, Springfield and Explorco reportedly attempted to value the asset between US$433 million and US$1.1 billion. Boakye revealed that a credible consultant was hired but was provided with flawed data that essentially predetermined the outcome. The Petroleum Commission has since stated that Springfield’s appraisal claims were incorrect.

The ACEP executive director proposed that government should focus on enforcing contractual obligations rather than acquiring non performing assets. He noted that many oil blocks have lain dormant for over a decade, arguing that poverty levels in Ghana do not justify spending scarce public funds on what he termed wasteful ventures.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between maximizing state participation in petroleum development and avoiding financial exposure to projects that have failed to deliver under private sector management. Government has not yet responded to ACEP’s specific concerns about the proposed transaction structure.