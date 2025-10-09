Government Releases GH¢195.5m for Free SHS and NSMQ

The Ministry of Education has released GH¢195.5 million to support the Free Senior High School feeding programme and settle outstanding debts owed to organisers of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz, bringing relief to schools that had threatened to boycott this year’s competition.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced the disbursement at the 63rd Annual Conference of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools held in Sunyani, revealing that GH¢186 million will cover feeding costs for Free SHS students in June 2025, while GH¢9.5 million goes to Primetime Limited to clear all accumulated arrears from 2023 to date.

The payment couldn’t have come at a better time. Just days earlier, CHASS had written to Primetime on October 3 stating that schools would not participate in the 2025 NSMQ launch and balloting due to lack of funds, raising fears that Ghana’s most beloved academic competition might not take place this year.

“Government recognises the NSMQ as a vital platform for nurturing Ghana’s future scientists and innovators,” Mr Iddrisu told conference attendees, emphasising that the release demonstrates the administration’s dedication to sustaining academic excellence. The minister’s words carried weight, given the mounting pressure from educators who’d watched funding delays threaten to derail both the feeding programme and the quiz competition.

The timing of the NSMQ funding crisis had been particularly awkward. This year’s preliminary stage is scheduled for October 13 to 17, with the quarter-finals running from October 23 to 25 and the grand finale set for October 30, meaning schools had just days to prepare once the funds were released.

But there’s a silver lining beyond just settling old debts. The Ministry announced that the competition will now include more schools, expanding participation from 124 to 174 institutions. It’s a move that reflects genuine commitment to broadening access, though some observers wonder whether increasing numbers without proportionally increasing funding might create new challenges down the line.

Mr Iddrisu also announced something that might seem mundane but could significantly ease school management headaches: a directive for all CHASS schools to transition from prepaid electricity meters to postpaid meters by 2026. Anyone who’s managed a school budget knows how prepaid meters can complicate financial planning, so this administrative shift matters more than it might initially appear.

The minister took time to commend Primetime for maintaining the quiz’s high standards despite operational challenges, while urging the private sector to deepen sponsorship support. It’s a fair point. Government funding is essential, but sustainable programming often requires diverse revenue streams, particularly for an event that has become as culturally significant as the NSMQ.

Since its launch in 1993, the National Science and Mathematics Quiz has evolved into far more than just an academic competition. It’s become appointment television for millions of Ghanaians, a genuine cultural phenomenon that inspires young people to see science and mathematics as exciting rather than intimidating. The contest has produced some of Ghana’s leading scientists, engineers, and policymakers, making the recent funding uncertainty all the more concerning for those who understand its broader impact.

The GH¢186 million for Free SHS feeding addresses another persistent challenge. School administrators have complained for months about delayed payments that force them to either feed students inadequately or accumulate debts with suppliers. This June payment helps, though it’s worth noting it covers just one month, raising questions about sustainability and whether such last-minute releases will become the norm.

What the funding release really demonstrates is government’s recognition that these programmes have become too important to let fail. Free SHS remains politically sensitive, with passionate defenders and critics debating its implementation. The NSMQ, meanwhile, enjoys nearly universal support across the political spectrum. Allowing either to collapse due to funding delays would have been politically costly and educationally damaging.

With the Ministry’s payment now confirmed, full participation of all qualified schools in this year’s NSMQ is expected. Students who’d spent weeks preparing can now compete, teachers who’d invested countless hours coaching can see their efforts pay off, and millions of viewers will get their annual dose of mathematical drama and scientific excitement. Sometimes in education policy, just getting the basics right on time makes all the difference.