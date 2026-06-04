Government Releases GH¢1.677bn for Agriculture in 2026

The government says it has released 1.677 billion cedis to the agriculture ministry, 85 percent of its goods and capital budget, rejecting claims that ministries are starved of funds.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem announced the releases at the launch of the AgriConnect Compact, Ghana’s national framework for agricultural transformation, food security and employment, in Accra on Wednesday. He said the money was 85 percent of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s (MoFA) approved 2026 budget for goods and services and capital expenditure (CAPEX).

He cast the disbursement as proof that the Mahama administration was matching its farm agenda with cash, countering claims that the Finance Ministry had failed to fund key institutions. “I am pleased to confirm that we have released GH¢1.677 billion,” he said.

He gave a breakdown. Some 581.4 million cedis went to establish 50 Farmer Service Centres for mechanisation, 515.3 million cedis for fertilisers and certified seeds, and 110 million cedis for irrigation to expand year round farming.

A further 244.9 million cedis funded the Poultry Farm to Table Project, known as Nkoko Nkitinkiti, while 200 million cedis went to the National Food Buffer Stock Company for the storage, distribution and trading of produce.

The Compact is a multi year framework backed by the World Bank and other partners. Its first phase, from 2026 to 2030, aims to improve food security for an estimated 2.99 million people and support more than 2.6 million jobs by 2035.