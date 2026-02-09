Government Recapitalises ADB Bank with GH₵850 Million

The Government of Ghana has recapitalised the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) with 850 million Ghana cedis to move the institution above the regulatory adequacy capital threshold.

Managing Director Edward Ato Sarpong disclosed the recapitalisation at the bank’s annual thanksgiving service on Sunday, stating that the bank is now positioned to compete with any other bank in the country.

Sarpong said the capital injection has strengthened the bank’s financial position, enabling it to better support farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural value chain initiatives across Ghana.

The recapitalisation follows a government commitment announced in the 2026 budget statement presented to Parliament in November 2025. Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson had announced the planned recapitalisation on page 145 of the budget document.

At the bank’s board inauguration in July 2025, Dr Ato Forson assured the new board and management of his firm commitment to the bank’s growth, stating that he would recapitalise ADB to strengthen its capacity to deliver on its mandate.

ADB has posted its strongest financial performance in years. The bank recorded pre-tax profit of 447 million cedis for the third quarter of 2025, more than double the 176 million cedis recorded over the same period in 2024. Profit after tax also surged to 288 million cedis, while total operating income climbed to 1.71 billion cedis.

The Managing Director expressed the bank’s deepest appreciation to its shareholders, particularly the government, for the recapitalisation decision. He described the planned recapitalisation as a strong vote of confidence in the institution’s resilience, performance and national mandate.

Sarpong assured all stakeholders of ADB’s commitment and determination to consolidate its gains in the immediate term and to accelerate its growth in the medium to long term. He further assured stakeholders of the steadfast determination of the Board, Management and Staff to make the Bank among the top three leading banks in Ghana.

The bank’s liquidity ratio is well above regulatory thresholds, ensuring comfort and easy access to funds and other banking transactions at any time by customers.

ADB was established in 1965 by Act 286 and is wholly publicly owned. The Government of Ghana owns 52 per cent of the shareholding, with the remaining 48 per cent held by the Financial Investment Trust on behalf of the Bank of Ghana.

The institution provides approximately 85 per cent of institutional credit to Ghana’s agricultural market while offering services across retail, corporate, commercial and parastatal sectors through its universal banking model.

The newly constituted board is chaired by Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, former Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, with Edward Ato Sarpong serving as Managing Director.