Government Reaffirms Support for Kologo at Yesika Festival

Story by: Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammed Faisal Mustapha…

The Paramount Chief of the Kologo Traditional Area and President of the Kologo Traditional Council, Naba Clifford Abagna Asobayire V, has issued a strong call for unity, discipline, and collective responsibility as the cornerstone for accelerating development in the area.

The appeal was made at the 2026 Kologo Naaba Yesika Festival, held on January 3 at the Kologo Park, where traditional leaders, government representatives, youth groups, and residents gathered to celebrate culture and reflect on the future of the community.

Addressing the gathering, the Kologo Naaba underscored the urgent need for a shared vision and coordinated action, stressing that internal divisions remain one of the biggest obstacles to development.

“Everything you see here today is the result of our own efforts myself and the planning committee using limited personal resources,” the Naaba stated.

“If we can achieve this on our own and rally together as one people, then when we approach government for support, they will listen. But if we sit back and fight among ourselves, we will remain exactly where we are.”

The chief’s remarks drew sustained applause from the audience, reinforcing the message that unity is not optional but essential for progress.

In a particularly firm address, Naba Asobayire V turned his attention to the youth, urging them to abandon activities that threaten social stability and instead channel their energy into productive and community building initiatives.

“I am appealing directly to the youth of Kologo to stop engaging in activities that hinder our development,” he emphasized.

“Your future is tied to the future of this land. Protect it, build it, and be proud contributors to its growth.”

The call resonated strongly with youth leaders present, many of whom described the message as timely and necessary.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Kasena Nankana Municipal Assembly, Madam Faustina Akeyom Abulu, in a speech read on her behalf, praised the Naaba’s leadership and the community’s commitment to self help development.

She assured residents of government’s continued support through the Assembly, stressing fairness and inclusion in the allocation of projects.

“Let me use this platform to assure the people of Kologo that government, through the Municipal Assembly, remains committed to ensuring you receive your fair share of development projects and programmes,” the statement said.

Beyond speeches, the festival highlighted the importance of education and service to community growth. Awards were presented to best performing students in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), as well as outstanding teachers and dedicated nurses, in recognition of their invaluable contributions.

One of the festival’s most anticipated events, the Face of Kologo Beauty Pageant, blended cultural pride with youth empowerment.

Miss Deborah Adawina, a 24-year-old graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), emerged as the overall winner, taking home a brand new car. The first and second runners-up received a motorbike and a refrigerator, respectively, alongside other consolation prizes.

More than a cultural celebration, the 2026 Yesika Festival once again proved to be a powerful platform for dialogue, accountability, and renewed commitment to unity and development in the Kologo Traditional Area.

As the drums faded and festivities drew to a close, the Naaba’s message remained clear: development begins with unity, discipline, and shared responsibility.