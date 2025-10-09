Government Reaffirms Digital Skills Push for Girls at Wa ICT Summit

Ghana’s government has doubled down on its commitment to closing the digital gender gap, using the conclusion of this year’s Girls-in-ICT celebration in Wa to underscore efforts to equip young women with the technical skills necessary for economic participation.

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Mohammed Adams Sukparu delivered remarks on behalf of sector minister Samuel Nartey George at the Franco Conference Hall in Wa, Upper West Region, where approximately 1,000 girls completed Information and Communication Technology training.

The initiative forms part of what the government describes as its digital reset agenda, designed to ensure young Ghanaians, particularly girls, aren’t left behind as artificial intelligence, coding, data analytics, and other emerging technologies reshape global economies.

“Technologies and connectivity are rapidly transforming economies across the globe, and Ghana cannot afford to be an island,” Sukparu emphasized, speaking to the 2025 theme of “Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation.”

The ministry’s Girls-in-ICT Initiative trains 3,000 girls and 300 ICT and STEM teachers annually across three administrative regions. The program intentionally includes girls with special needs to ensure genuinely inclusive participation.

Since adoption in 2012, the initiative has trained 17,981 girls and 1,792 ICT and STEM teachers, established 97 cyber labs, distributed 2,450 laptops, and refurbished several ICT laboratories for top-performing schools nationwide.

This year’s cohort received two weeks of intensive training covering Basic ICT, Web Development, Cybersecurity, Game and Animation Development, Machine Learning, and Coding. The top 100 girls and 10 teachers received laptops and certificates, while trophies and cash prizes went to the top three performers. The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications also committed to refurbishing ICT laboratories in their respective schools.

The deputy minister further announced the ministry’s ongoing One Million Coders Programme, launched by the president to build youth capacity in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cybersecurity, and other emerging digital skills.

He called on parents, teachers, development partners, and the private sector to support the initiative, arguing that sustainability and broader impact depend on coordinated stakeholder engagement.

Sukparu expressed appreciation to the ministry’s partners, including MTN, American Tower Corporation, GIFEC, and GI-KACE, for their continuous support. He stressed that government remains resolute in its mission to make digital literacy a right rather than a privilege.

The Upper West Region event represents one leg of a three-region program that also covers Volta and Savannah regions. Between 2023 and 2024, more than 5,000 girls were trained across five regions, reflecting an expansion of geographic reach as the government seeks to ensure rural and underserved communities aren’t excluded from digital opportunities.

The program’s longevity and scale suggest political consensus around the importance of gender inclusion in Ghana’s technology sector, even as questions remain about whether graduates can find employment opportunities matching their newly acquired skills.